824 W 11th Street

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Super clean 2 bedroom 1 bath unit with a balcony and one car garage!!! Small complex in Vista Del Oro. This unit is spacious and bright with views of the surrounding hills from the living room and balcony. Harbor and mountain views from the bedrooms. Newer quartz countertops in updated kitchen.

Nice dining area that leads to the balcony. Great Vista Del Oro neighborhood, walking distance to shopping and restaurants. Private one car garage.

Ceiling fans and mirrored closets in bedrooms. Laundry room on property.