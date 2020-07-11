All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 1 2020 at 2:14 PM

824 W 11th Street

824 West 11th Street
Location

824 West 11th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Central San Pedro

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
Super clean 2 bedroom 1 bath unit with a balcony and one car garage!!! Small complex in Vista Del Oro. This unit is spacious and bright with views of the surrounding hills from the living room and balcony. Harbor and mountain views from the bedrooms. Newer quartz countertops in updated kitchen.
Nice dining area that leads to the balcony. Great Vista Del Oro neighborhood, walking distance to shopping and restaurants. Private one car garage.
Ceiling fans and mirrored closets in bedrooms. Laundry room on property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 824 W 11th Street have any available units?
824 W 11th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 824 W 11th Street have?
Some of 824 W 11th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 824 W 11th Street currently offering any rent specials?
824 W 11th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 824 W 11th Street pet-friendly?
No, 824 W 11th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 824 W 11th Street offer parking?
Yes, 824 W 11th Street offers parking.
Does 824 W 11th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 824 W 11th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 824 W 11th Street have a pool?
No, 824 W 11th Street does not have a pool.
Does 824 W 11th Street have accessible units?
No, 824 W 11th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 824 W 11th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 824 W 11th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
