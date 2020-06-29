All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 824 North SYCAMORE Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
824 North SYCAMORE Avenue
Last updated March 17 2020 at 7:11 AM

824 North SYCAMORE Avenue

824 North Sycamore Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Wilshire
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

824 North Sycamore Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Luxury lease opportunity! Prime Five Homes presents their newest and best - a magnificent Spanish modern on an ample sized lot, complete with a separate guesthouse atop a cozy cabana & outdoor fireplace. Located on a quiet street moments from the Hollywood Media District, this new home blurs the line between indoor/outdoor, offering the ultimate entertainer's paradise w/ over 6000SF of combined living space. Highlights include a chef's kitchen w/ Miele appliances, Calacatta counters, Ann Sachs tiles, European Oak floors & custom Fleetwood pocket doorExterior spaces include an expansive backyard w/ sparkling pool & water feature, abundant sitting areas & a spacious rooftop deck w/ head-on views of the Hollywood sign. Boasting the finest finishes & attention to detail including a Crestron smart home system, this property affords its occupant the best living experience possible surrounded by some of LA's trendiest eateries, including Mozza & Tartine. Also available for sale $4,399,000.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 824 North SYCAMORE Avenue have any available units?
824 North SYCAMORE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 824 North SYCAMORE Avenue have?
Some of 824 North SYCAMORE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 824 North SYCAMORE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
824 North SYCAMORE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 824 North SYCAMORE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 824 North SYCAMORE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 824 North SYCAMORE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 824 North SYCAMORE Avenue offers parking.
Does 824 North SYCAMORE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 824 North SYCAMORE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 824 North SYCAMORE Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 824 North SYCAMORE Avenue has a pool.
Does 824 North SYCAMORE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 824 North SYCAMORE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 824 North SYCAMORE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 824 North SYCAMORE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eton Warner
6701 Eton Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91303
The Social
11011 Huston Street
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Hampshire Place
501 S New Hampshire Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Belasera at Superior
17720 Superior St
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Circa LA
1200 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
LA Plaza Village
555 North Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
5119 Maplewood
5119 Maplewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
South Park Lofts
818 South Grand Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College