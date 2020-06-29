824 North SYCAMORE Avenue

Amenities

Luxury lease opportunity! Prime Five Homes presents their newest and best - a magnificent Spanish modern on an ample sized lot, complete with a separate guesthouse atop a cozy cabana & outdoor fireplace. Located on a quiet street moments from the Hollywood Media District, this new home blurs the line between indoor/outdoor, offering the ultimate entertainer's paradise w/ over 6000SF of combined living space. Highlights include a chef's kitchen w/ Miele appliances, Calacatta counters, Ann Sachs tiles, European Oak floors & custom Fleetwood pocket doorExterior spaces include an expansive backyard w/ sparkling pool & water feature, abundant sitting areas & a spacious rooftop deck w/ head-on views of the Hollywood sign. Boasting the finest finishes & attention to detail including a Crestron smart home system, this property affords its occupant the best living experience possible surrounded by some of LA's trendiest eateries, including Mozza & Tartine. Also available for sale $4,399,000.