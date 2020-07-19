All apartments in Los Angeles
8238 West MANCHESTER Avenue

8238 West Manchester Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8238 West Manchester Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90293
Playa Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Rare opportunity for the beach lifestyle in a newer condo minutes from the beach. Upscale well designed open floorplan for the ultimate place to call home. Gourmet modern spacious kitchen featuring stainless high-end appliances and travertine flooring. One level unit with elevator access on the 3rd floor. Hardwood floors in dining/living room area complete with fireplace. Master suite with dual sinks, walk-in shower, soaking tub, and his/hers ample closet space. Two more bedrooms as formal dining was converted to a spare room with closet. Perfect for office or guest room. Spacious second full bath for extra comfort along with in unit washer/dryer for convenience. Two car tandem shared garage parking. Secure controlled access building with fitness center and spa. Centrally located between Manhattan Beach and Santa Monica in area dubbed Silicon Beach. Less than mile to the ocean. Minutes to Playa Vista, Marina Del Rey, LAX, El Segundo, Venice Beach. Sophisticated beach living.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8238 West MANCHESTER Avenue have any available units?
8238 West MANCHESTER Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8238 West MANCHESTER Avenue have?
Some of 8238 West MANCHESTER Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8238 West MANCHESTER Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8238 West MANCHESTER Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8238 West MANCHESTER Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8238 West MANCHESTER Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8238 West MANCHESTER Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8238 West MANCHESTER Avenue offers parking.
Does 8238 West MANCHESTER Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8238 West MANCHESTER Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8238 West MANCHESTER Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8238 West MANCHESTER Avenue has a pool.
Does 8238 West MANCHESTER Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8238 West MANCHESTER Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8238 West MANCHESTER Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8238 West MANCHESTER Avenue has units with dishwashers.
