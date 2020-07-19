8238 West MANCHESTER Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool garage hot tub

Rare opportunity for the beach lifestyle in a newer condo minutes from the beach. Upscale well designed open floorplan for the ultimate place to call home. Gourmet modern spacious kitchen featuring stainless high-end appliances and travertine flooring. One level unit with elevator access on the 3rd floor. Hardwood floors in dining/living room area complete with fireplace. Master suite with dual sinks, walk-in shower, soaking tub, and his/hers ample closet space. Two more bedrooms as formal dining was converted to a spare room with closet. Perfect for office or guest room. Spacious second full bath for extra comfort along with in unit washer/dryer for convenience. Two car tandem shared garage parking. Secure controlled access building with fitness center and spa. Centrally located between Manhattan Beach and Santa Monica in area dubbed Silicon Beach. Less than mile to the ocean. Minutes to Playa Vista, Marina Del Rey, LAX, El Segundo, Venice Beach. Sophisticated beach living.