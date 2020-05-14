8238 West MANCHESTER Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool hot tub

Rare opportunity for the beach lifestyle in a modern 2008 condo minutes from the beach. Upscale well designed open floorplan for a relaxed lifestyle. Gourmet spacious kitchen featuring stainless high-end appliances & travertine flooring as well as ample storage space. Hardwood floors in dining/living area with fireplace. Master suite with dual sinks, spa like deep soaking tub/shower. Large walk-in custom closet. Second bedroom with large closet. Second bath with full shower/tub for guests. Ground floor corner unit & elevator access two car tandem parking. Private patio with storage. Secure controlled access building with fitness center and spa. Centrally located between Manhattan Beach and Santa Monica in area dubbed Silicon Beach. Less than a mile from the ocean. Minutes to Playa Vista, Marina Del Rey, LAX, El Segundo, Venice Beach. Sophisticated beach living. Available furnished perfect for corporate housing.