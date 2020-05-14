All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

8238 West MANCHESTER Avenue

8238 West Manchester Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8238 West Manchester Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90293
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
Rare opportunity for the beach lifestyle in a modern 2008 condo minutes from the beach. Upscale well designed open floorplan for a relaxed lifestyle. Gourmet spacious kitchen featuring stainless high-end appliances & travertine flooring as well as ample storage space. Hardwood floors in dining/living area with fireplace. Master suite with dual sinks, spa like deep soaking tub/shower. Large walk-in custom closet. Second bedroom with large closet. Second bath with full shower/tub for guests. Ground floor corner unit & elevator access two car tandem parking. Private patio with storage. Secure controlled access building with fitness center and spa. Centrally located between Manhattan Beach and Santa Monica in area dubbed Silicon Beach. Less than a mile from the ocean. Minutes to Playa Vista, Marina Del Rey, LAX, El Segundo, Venice Beach. Sophisticated beach living. Available furnished perfect for corporate housing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8238 West MANCHESTER Avenue have any available units?
8238 West MANCHESTER Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8238 West MANCHESTER Avenue have?
Some of 8238 West MANCHESTER Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8238 West MANCHESTER Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8238 West MANCHESTER Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8238 West MANCHESTER Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8238 West MANCHESTER Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8238 West MANCHESTER Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8238 West MANCHESTER Avenue offers parking.
Does 8238 West MANCHESTER Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8238 West MANCHESTER Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8238 West MANCHESTER Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8238 West MANCHESTER Avenue has a pool.
Does 8238 West MANCHESTER Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8238 West MANCHESTER Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8238 West MANCHESTER Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8238 West MANCHESTER Avenue has units with dishwashers.
