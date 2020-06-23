823 Fedora St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking

Bright 1BR 1Bath unit apartments will be your home and your sanctuary.

Rent for 1BR 1Bath for $1495.00



Brand New, Spacious- Light Filled 1BR 1Bath - Balcony-Parking Be the first to move in to this renovated spacious two bedroom! With laminated and tiled floor, a granite kitchen with lot of cabinets and stove. The cozy yet spacious living room is large eough with a lovely balcony just big enough for a coffee and a couple of chairs. What a great spot to watch the sunset!. The bedroom is roomy and sunny with great closet space. Super location in Koreatown! Get to Wilshire Blvd. few and downtown LA in less than 10 minutes. The amazing and best community in Koreatown within just 5 minutes away to famous food court, shopping and Consulate General of Rep. of Korea, Indonesian, Philippine and Salvador, LA High School, College and Banks. Hop on the 101 to get to Hollywood within 10 minutes and to DTLA.

* living Room

* Kitchen

* Bathroom

* Balcony

* Vertical Blinds

* Cabinets

* Ceramic Tiled and Laminated Floors

* Stove

* Dishwasher

* Assigned Parking

* Elevator



* Near Public Transportation, Elementary, Middle and High Schools and Shopping Centers



(RLNE3775591)