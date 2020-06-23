All apartments in Los Angeles
823 Fedora St
Last updated May 22 2019 at 10:24 AM

823 Fedora St

823 S Fedora St · No Longer Available
Location

823 S Fedora St, Los Angeles, CA 90005
Wilshire Center - Koreatown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
***NOW LEASING***

Bright 1BR 1Bath unit apartments will be your home and your sanctuary.
Rent for 1BR 1Bath for $1495.00

Brand New, Spacious- Light Filled 1BR 1Bath - Balcony-Parking Be the first to move in to this renovated spacious two bedroom! With laminated and tiled floor, a granite kitchen with lot of cabinets and stove. The cozy yet spacious living room is large eough with a lovely balcony just big enough for a coffee and a couple of chairs. What a great spot to watch the sunset!. The bedroom is roomy and sunny with great closet space. Super location in Koreatown! Get to Wilshire Blvd. few and downtown LA in less than 10 minutes. The amazing and best community in Koreatown within just 5 minutes away to famous food court, shopping and Consulate General of Rep. of Korea, Indonesian, Philippine and Salvador, LA High School, College and Banks. Hop on the 101 to get to Hollywood within 10 minutes and to DTLA.
* living Room
* Kitchen
* Bathroom
* Balcony
* Vertical Blinds
* Cabinets
* Ceramic Tiled and Laminated Floors
* Stove
* Dishwasher
* Assigned Parking
* Elevator

* Near Public Transportation, Elementary, Middle and High Schools and Shopping Centers

*** Please call, text or email to show contact info for more information, appointment and open house at 213.368.0019 ***

(RLNE3775591)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 823 Fedora St have any available units?
823 Fedora St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 823 Fedora St have?
Some of 823 Fedora St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 823 Fedora St currently offering any rent specials?
823 Fedora St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 823 Fedora St pet-friendly?
No, 823 Fedora St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 823 Fedora St offer parking?
Yes, 823 Fedora St offers parking.
Does 823 Fedora St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 823 Fedora St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 823 Fedora St have a pool?
No, 823 Fedora St does not have a pool.
Does 823 Fedora St have accessible units?
No, 823 Fedora St does not have accessible units.
Does 823 Fedora St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 823 Fedora St has units with dishwashers.
