8228 REES Street

4 + 2.5 Playa Del Rey home for lease. Spacious living room, floor to ceiling brick fireplace, soaring ceilings and a wall of glass overlooking the pool. 2 dining areas, one formal and one overlooking the kitchen with a breakfast bar. Private backyard for relaxing and grilling enjoyment. 4 bedrooms arranged along the hallway with sliding glass allowing plenty of sunshine. One bedroom is suited to be used as a home office. The master bed shares a bathroom w/ a second bedroom (off the pool). Attached 2 c gar with W/D and storage. Full Security system is available at tenants cost. This great 2,951sqft rental home is ideally located on the Westside of Los Angeles, about 1 mile from the beach. Very close to the Playa Vista, Venice, Marina Del Rey and El Segundo. One of the few homes in the area on the market with a private pool. Other tenant lives downstairs with separate entrance.