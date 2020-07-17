All apartments in Los Angeles
8228 REES Street
Last updated March 29 2019 at 1:24 AM

8228 REES Street

8228 Rees Street · No Longer Available
Location

8228 Rees Street, Los Angeles, CA 90293
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

parking
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
4 + 2.5 Playa Del Rey home for lease. Spacious living room, floor to ceiling brick fireplace, soaring ceilings and a wall of glass overlooking the pool. 2 dining areas, one formal and one overlooking the kitchen with a breakfast bar. Private backyard for relaxing and grilling enjoyment. 4 bedrooms arranged along the hallway with sliding glass allowing plenty of sunshine. One bedroom is suited to be used as a home office. The master bed shares a bathroom w/ a second bedroom (off the pool). Attached 2 c gar with W/D and storage. Full Security system is available at tenants cost. This great 2,951sqft rental home is ideally located on the Westside of Los Angeles, about 1 mile from the beach. Very close to the Playa Vista, Venice, Marina Del Rey and El Segundo. One of the few homes in the area on the market with a private pool. Other tenant lives downstairs with separate entrance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8228 REES Street have any available units?
8228 REES Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8228 REES Street have?
Some of 8228 REES Street's amenities include parking, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8228 REES Street currently offering any rent specials?
8228 REES Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8228 REES Street pet-friendly?
No, 8228 REES Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8228 REES Street offer parking?
Yes, 8228 REES Street offers parking.
Does 8228 REES Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8228 REES Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8228 REES Street have a pool?
Yes, 8228 REES Street has a pool.
Does 8228 REES Street have accessible units?
No, 8228 REES Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8228 REES Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8228 REES Street does not have units with dishwashers.
