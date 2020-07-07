All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 20 2019 at 11:50 AM

8220 West 4TH Street

8220 West 4th Street · No Longer Available
Location

8220 West 4th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
BEAUTIFUL UPPER UNIT 3 BED/2 BATH IN BEVERLY GROVE. This expansive, light and bright Spanish duplex unit features a grand living room with beamed ceiling and a formal dining room, three bedrooms and a den/sun room. There is a large kitchen including a fridge and range, a separate breakfast room and laundry room with washer and dryer, and an additional rear entry for convenience. A generous, ensuite master with vanity area adjoins a master bath with period tile, separate tub and shower, and there is a second ensuite bathroom with a shower and period tile. Ideally situated just steps from Third Street shopping and dining, The Grove, and the Beverly Center, this one won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8220 West 4TH Street have any available units?
8220 West 4TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 8220 West 4TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
8220 West 4TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8220 West 4TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 8220 West 4TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8220 West 4TH Street offer parking?
No, 8220 West 4TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 8220 West 4TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8220 West 4TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8220 West 4TH Street have a pool?
No, 8220 West 4TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 8220 West 4TH Street have accessible units?
No, 8220 West 4TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8220 West 4TH Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8220 West 4TH Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8220 West 4TH Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8220 West 4TH Street does not have units with air conditioning.
