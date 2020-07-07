8220 West 4TH Street

Amenities

in unit laundry range refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

BEAUTIFUL UPPER UNIT 3 BED/2 BATH IN BEVERLY GROVE. This expansive, light and bright Spanish duplex unit features a grand living room with beamed ceiling and a formal dining room, three bedrooms and a den/sun room. There is a large kitchen including a fridge and range, a separate breakfast room and laundry room with washer and dryer, and an additional rear entry for convenience. A generous, ensuite master with vanity area adjoins a master bath with period tile, separate tub and shower, and there is a second ensuite bathroom with a shower and period tile. Ideally situated just steps from Third Street shopping and dining, The Grove, and the Beverly Center, this one won't last!