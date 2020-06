Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage

- A simple yet spacious home in Reseda is now available for rent. This 4 beds and 2 baths also has a spacious living room with a working fireplace. The kitchen has granite countertops, breakfast area off the kitchen, formal dining room and a nice size yard. 2 car garage with storage, washer and dryer included. DON'T WAIT CONTACT US NOW!



(RLNE5094248)