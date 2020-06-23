821 N Formosa Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony parking range

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking

Attention All West Hollywood Los Angeles Renters & Agents! Wait Till You This See Beyond Ultra Rare Single Level Front Facing 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath Condominium That Looks & Feels Like Your Own Private Home! Incredible Gigantic 2,350 SqFt Floor Plan! Cook's Kitchen With Tons Of Storage! Amazing Living Room! Marvelous Master Suite! Private Patio! Terrific Room Sizes! 2 Assigned Car Parking & Large Storage Room! Must See To Believe! Outstanding Location! Just Short Blocks To Everything! Seconds From The Heart Of West Hollywood, La Brea Melrose, The Grove & World Class Shopping & Dining And More! Astonishingly Rare Chance! If You Are Only Seeing One 4 Bedroom One Level Condo In The Price Range, Make Sure This Is It! Do Not Miss! Must See! West Hollywood Los Angeles Living At Its Best!