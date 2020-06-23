All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 821 N Formosa Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
821 N Formosa Avenue
Last updated September 19 2019 at 7:46 PM

821 N Formosa Avenue

821 North Formosa Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mid-City West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

821 North Formosa Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Mid-City West

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
Attention All West Hollywood Los Angeles Renters & Agents! Wait Till You This See Beyond Ultra Rare Single Level Front Facing 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath Condominium That Looks & Feels Like Your Own Private Home! Incredible Gigantic 2,350 SqFt Floor Plan! Cook's Kitchen With Tons Of Storage! Amazing Living Room! Marvelous Master Suite! Private Patio! Terrific Room Sizes! 2 Assigned Car Parking & Large Storage Room! Must See To Believe! Outstanding Location! Just Short Blocks To Everything! Seconds From The Heart Of West Hollywood, La Brea Melrose, The Grove & World Class Shopping & Dining And More! Astonishingly Rare Chance! If You Are Only Seeing One 4 Bedroom One Level Condo In The Price Range, Make Sure This Is It! Do Not Miss! Must See! West Hollywood Los Angeles Living At Its Best!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 821 N Formosa Avenue have any available units?
821 N Formosa Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 821 N Formosa Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
821 N Formosa Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 821 N Formosa Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 821 N Formosa Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 821 N Formosa Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 821 N Formosa Avenue offers parking.
Does 821 N Formosa Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 821 N Formosa Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 821 N Formosa Avenue have a pool?
No, 821 N Formosa Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 821 N Formosa Avenue have accessible units?
No, 821 N Formosa Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 821 N Formosa Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 821 N Formosa Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 821 N Formosa Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 821 N Formosa Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

NoHo 14
5440 Tujunga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Next on Sixth
620 South Virgil Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90010
The Chadwick
209 S Westmoreland
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Sofi at Topanga
9733 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91311
5611 Carlton Way
5611 Carlton Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028
NMS Northridge
9710 Zelzah Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Poinsettia Place
1640 North Poinsettia Place
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Avalon Venice On Rose
512 Rose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90291

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College