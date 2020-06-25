817 North ALFRED Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking

Enjoy luxurious loft-style living in this large contemporary 2 bed 3 bath newer construction - just seconds from Melrose Place and the vibrant streets of West Hollywood. Featuring a large master with ample storage/closet space, an oversized open space area with floor to ceiling windows, a separate office, washer dryer in unit, and a balcony stretching the entire length of the condo. This highly sought-after building offers gated underground parking for 2 cars, a private rooftop club house, and a stunning sun deck with panoramic views of the Hollywood Hills, LA Life at its best.