Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:27 AM

817 North ALFRED Street

817 North Alfred Street · No Longer Available
Location

817 North Alfred Street, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Mid-City West

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
Enjoy luxurious loft-style living in this large contemporary 2 bed 3 bath newer construction - just seconds from Melrose Place and the vibrant streets of West Hollywood. Featuring a large master with ample storage/closet space, an oversized open space area with floor to ceiling windows, a separate office, washer dryer in unit, and a balcony stretching the entire length of the condo. This highly sought-after building offers gated underground parking for 2 cars, a private rooftop club house, and a stunning sun deck with panoramic views of the Hollywood Hills, LA Life at its best.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 817 North ALFRED Street have any available units?
817 North ALFRED Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 817 North ALFRED Street have?
Some of 817 North ALFRED Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 817 North ALFRED Street currently offering any rent specials?
817 North ALFRED Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 817 North ALFRED Street pet-friendly?
No, 817 North ALFRED Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 817 North ALFRED Street offer parking?
Yes, 817 North ALFRED Street offers parking.
Does 817 North ALFRED Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 817 North ALFRED Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 817 North ALFRED Street have a pool?
No, 817 North ALFRED Street does not have a pool.
Does 817 North ALFRED Street have accessible units?
No, 817 North ALFRED Street does not have accessible units.
Does 817 North ALFRED Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 817 North ALFRED Street has units with dishwashers.
