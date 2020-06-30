All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 17 2020

8160 Manitoba St 111

8160 Manitoba Street · No Longer Available
Location

8160 Manitoba Street, Los Angeles, CA 90293
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful condo in Playa Del Rey - Property Id: 224599

This Beautiful unit 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms is fully remodeled and 3 blocks from the beach. There are hardwood floors throughout, high ceiling with the recess lights in the dining and living rooms. Fireplace is in the living room. All appliances are included: refrigerator, microwave, oven and stove, washer and dryer.
Full amenities complex; pool, spa, gym,clubhouse,guarded, gated security 24/7; safe and secure. Two car tandem parking.Elevator from the garage to the unit.Close to Manhattan, Marina,Playa Vista, Culver city and Venice.Easy access to bike and all outdoor activities
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/224599
Property Id 224599

(RLNE5558575)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8160 Manitoba St 111 have any available units?
8160 Manitoba St 111 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8160 Manitoba St 111 have?
Some of 8160 Manitoba St 111's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8160 Manitoba St 111 currently offering any rent specials?
8160 Manitoba St 111 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8160 Manitoba St 111 pet-friendly?
No, 8160 Manitoba St 111 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8160 Manitoba St 111 offer parking?
Yes, 8160 Manitoba St 111 offers parking.
Does 8160 Manitoba St 111 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8160 Manitoba St 111 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8160 Manitoba St 111 have a pool?
Yes, 8160 Manitoba St 111 has a pool.
Does 8160 Manitoba St 111 have accessible units?
No, 8160 Manitoba St 111 does not have accessible units.
Does 8160 Manitoba St 111 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8160 Manitoba St 111 has units with dishwashers.

