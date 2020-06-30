8160 Manitoba St 111

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking pool garage hot tub

Beautiful condo in Playa Del Rey - Property Id: 224599



This Beautiful unit 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms is fully remodeled and 3 blocks from the beach. There are hardwood floors throughout, high ceiling with the recess lights in the dining and living rooms. Fireplace is in the living room. All appliances are included: refrigerator, microwave, oven and stove, washer and dryer.

Full amenities complex; pool, spa, gym,clubhouse,guarded, gated security 24/7; safe and secure. Two car tandem parking.Elevator from the garage to the unit.Close to Manhattan, Marina,Playa Vista, Culver city and Venice.Easy access to bike and all outdoor activities

