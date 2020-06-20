814-816 1/2 West 47th Street - 814

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Brand new beautiful, spacious four bedroom, three bathroom unit. Townhouse style. One bedroom and full bathroom are downstairs, two bedrooms and one full bathroom upstairs off of the hallway, large master en suite upstairs. Open floor plan on first floor with large spacious kitchen which includes new refrigerator and stove. Upstairs has washer/dryer hook ups. Minimum one year lease. Tenant pays for all utilities, except gardener. Move in special is first month rent is free!! Pets considered with a pet deposit. Monthly Rent - $3050.00 Security Deposit - $3000.00 Please contact Julie Wade at 323-408-1075 or juliewade@citywidela.com to set up a time for showing. There will be an Open House on Saturday, 5/16/2020 from 12:30pm till 1:30pm. Application Fee - $25.00 per applicant.

Vibrant NEW four-unit 2020 Construction! 4 bed, 3 baths Newly built 2020. Be the first to live in this beautiful home. Spacious, open and light! New Stoves and fridges included! These units feature an open floor plan, custom cabinets, quartz countertops in the kitchens and bathrooms, new appliances, low voltage LED lighting, automatic fire sprinkler system, custom window shades, laminate wood flooring, and oversized bedrooms. Drought resistance landscaping, covered/uncovered parking included! Se Habla Espanol.