Last updated May 15 2020 at 1:07 PM

814-816 1/2 West 47th Street - 814

814 West 47th Street · (323) 408-1075
Location

814 West 47th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90037
Voices of 90037

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,050

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1544 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Brand new beautiful, spacious four bedroom, three bathroom unit. Townhouse style. One bedroom and full bathroom are downstairs, two bedrooms and one full bathroom upstairs off of the hallway, large master en suite upstairs. Open floor plan on first floor with large spacious kitchen which includes new refrigerator and stove. Upstairs has washer/dryer hook ups. Minimum one year lease. Tenant pays for all utilities, except gardener. Move in special is first month rent is free!! Pets considered with a pet deposit. Monthly Rent - $3050.00 Security Deposit - $3000.00 Please contact Julie Wade at 323-408-1075 or juliewade@citywidela.com to set up a time for showing. There will be an Open House on Saturday, 5/16/2020 from 12:30pm till 1:30pm. Application Fee - $25.00 per applicant.
Vibrant NEW four-unit 2020 Construction! 4 bed, 3 baths Newly built 2020. Be the first to live in this beautiful home. Spacious, open and light! New Stoves and fridges included! These units feature an open floor plan, custom cabinets, quartz countertops in the kitchens and bathrooms, new appliances, low voltage LED lighting, automatic fire sprinkler system, custom window shades, laminate wood flooring, and oversized bedrooms. Drought resistance landscaping, covered/uncovered parking included! Se Habla Espanol.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 814-816 1/2 West 47th Street - 814 have any available units?
814-816 1/2 West 47th Street - 814 has a unit available for $3,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 814-816 1/2 West 47th Street - 814 have?
Some of 814-816 1/2 West 47th Street - 814's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 814-816 1/2 West 47th Street - 814 currently offering any rent specials?
814-816 1/2 West 47th Street - 814 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 814-816 1/2 West 47th Street - 814 pet-friendly?
Yes, 814-816 1/2 West 47th Street - 814 is pet friendly.
Does 814-816 1/2 West 47th Street - 814 offer parking?
Yes, 814-816 1/2 West 47th Street - 814 does offer parking.
Does 814-816 1/2 West 47th Street - 814 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 814-816 1/2 West 47th Street - 814 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 814-816 1/2 West 47th Street - 814 have a pool?
No, 814-816 1/2 West 47th Street - 814 does not have a pool.
Does 814-816 1/2 West 47th Street - 814 have accessible units?
No, 814-816 1/2 West 47th Street - 814 does not have accessible units.
Does 814-816 1/2 West 47th Street - 814 have units with dishwashers?
No, 814-816 1/2 West 47th Street - 814 does not have units with dishwashers.
