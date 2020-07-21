All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 31 2019 at 6:59 AM

8136 AMOR Road

8136 Amor Road · No Longer Available
Location

8136 Amor Road, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Recently Remodeled. This charming Laurel Canyon traditional home, on a quiet cul-de-sac, with a private backyard and pool, is just waiting for the perfect tenant. Enter the property through a beautifully landscaped front yard. The front door opens into a gracious living room with a fireplace, which leads to a gorgeous kitchen featuring Viking/stainless steel appliances & marble countertops, a formal dining room, which opens directly to a large, private back yard, featuring a heated swimming pool, outdoor dining area, Cabana and barbeque. A spacious family room, with French doors, opens to the front yard. Walnut floors, warm palates and natural light throughout combine to create a serene retreat a short distance to the Sunset Strip and Studio City. Gated and secure.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8136 AMOR Road have any available units?
8136 AMOR Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8136 AMOR Road have?
Some of 8136 AMOR Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8136 AMOR Road currently offering any rent specials?
8136 AMOR Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8136 AMOR Road pet-friendly?
No, 8136 AMOR Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8136 AMOR Road offer parking?
Yes, 8136 AMOR Road offers parking.
Does 8136 AMOR Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8136 AMOR Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8136 AMOR Road have a pool?
Yes, 8136 AMOR Road has a pool.
Does 8136 AMOR Road have accessible units?
No, 8136 AMOR Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8136 AMOR Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8136 AMOR Road has units with dishwashers.
