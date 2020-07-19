All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 813 PALMS Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
813 PALMS Boulevard
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

813 PALMS Boulevard

813 Palms Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Venice
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

813 Palms Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
internet access
One-of-a-kind studio on the best street in Venice! The space is 430 sq. ft. with 13' vaulted ceilings, ~ bath and antique industrial wired glass window. Unit is the entire top floor of a residential building and is available for rent as an office or artist's studio (not available as a residence). Located near Lincoln Blvd, Abbot Kinney and walking distance to everything around. The studio's exterior walls have unique street art, including the first residential commission by Invader, the anonymous street artist from Paris. Internet access is a pass-through expense of roughly $150/month and all other utilities are included in rent. There is ample parking on the street, so don't miss your chance to lease this perfect venetian studio!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 813 PALMS Boulevard have any available units?
813 PALMS Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 813 PALMS Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
813 PALMS Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 813 PALMS Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 813 PALMS Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 813 PALMS Boulevard offer parking?
No, 813 PALMS Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 813 PALMS Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 813 PALMS Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 813 PALMS Boulevard have a pool?
No, 813 PALMS Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 813 PALMS Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 813 PALMS Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 813 PALMS Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 813 PALMS Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 813 PALMS Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 813 PALMS Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Toscana Apartments
15736 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91406
West Park Village
11400 Rochester Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
The Flats on Addison
14340 and 14350 Addison St
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Wilshire Victoria Apartments
10700 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90024
8575 Pickford St
8575 Pickford Street
Los Angeles, CA 90035
Mira
21425 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Ava Studio City
10979 Bluffside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604
The Village
17442 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91406

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College