Last updated December 31 2019 at 3:03 PM

8127 Jellico Avenue

8127 Jellico Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8127 Jellico Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91325
Lake Balboa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
PlEASE TEXT PHILfor appt or info and please include your name. 818-489-1960.. Owner occupied quality and condition. 3 Bedroom + 1.75 Baths (some of these sites that generate from the MLS are NOT accurate - it is 2 bathrooms!!!) GREAT RV/BOAT access with room for 34+ ft RV and additional vehicles. 30 AMP RV plug . There is also room for your extra vehicles/toys accessed through a powered rolling gate. Energy savings and $ saving Solar + Water Wise landscaping to help keep those DWP bills down. Interior has spacious living room with mirrored dining area. Remodeled kitchen has quality oak cabinetry, granite counters, refrigerator, and tile floors. Newer water heater. Master BR with own bath. Central A/C and heating. Indoor laundry includes washer and dryer. Dual pane windows, ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Recessed Lighting. Pedestal sinks & tiled bathroom floors. Crown moldings throughout too. Exterior features include: and above ground spa, extra parking area, covered patio, custom lighting, double detached garage with a workbench, built-in cabinets,& additional storage. The corner gate opens to allow for easier parking of RV/rec vehicles. Award winning Lorne Elementary school close by. Tenant to also have renters insurance policy, and if pet included to cover pet also please

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8127 Jellico Avenue have any available units?
8127 Jellico Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8127 Jellico Avenue have?
Some of 8127 Jellico Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8127 Jellico Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8127 Jellico Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8127 Jellico Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8127 Jellico Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8127 Jellico Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8127 Jellico Avenue offers parking.
Does 8127 Jellico Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8127 Jellico Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8127 Jellico Avenue have a pool?
No, 8127 Jellico Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8127 Jellico Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8127 Jellico Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8127 Jellico Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8127 Jellico Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

