All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 8125 Canby Avenue, Unit 5.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
8125 Canby Avenue, Unit 5
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8125 Canby Avenue, Unit 5

8125 Canby Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Reseda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8125 Canby Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
Welcome to this beautiful gated Community in Reseda. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home is perfect for anyone looking to re- locate in the quiet area of Reseda. This two story townhome is 1573 sqft and plenty of storage space. As you walk in you are greeted by a spacious living room with a access to your spacious yet inviting private patio where you can add outdoor seating and entertain your guests. Any home cooks will appreciate the ample kitchen with many cabinets and plenty of counter space. Kitchen includes all appliances, brand new - Fridge and Dishwasher. You will find all the bedrooms upstairs, including the master bathroom with its own private bathroom, and balcony. The other two rooms share a bathroom located in the hallway. You also have an additional bathroom downstairs for your guests. This home has also has central ac/heat, with a gas fireplace so you can enjoy all winter and summer. Direct access to a spacious two car garage where the brand new washer/dryer are located.
Enjoy the community year round, with large pools, spa, clubhouse, billiards room and children's playground. Easy access to Freeways, centrally located to CSUN, Costco and shopping centers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8125 Canby Avenue, Unit 5 have any available units?
8125 Canby Avenue, Unit 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8125 Canby Avenue, Unit 5 have?
Some of 8125 Canby Avenue, Unit 5's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8125 Canby Avenue, Unit 5 currently offering any rent specials?
8125 Canby Avenue, Unit 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8125 Canby Avenue, Unit 5 pet-friendly?
No, 8125 Canby Avenue, Unit 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8125 Canby Avenue, Unit 5 offer parking?
Yes, 8125 Canby Avenue, Unit 5 offers parking.
Does 8125 Canby Avenue, Unit 5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8125 Canby Avenue, Unit 5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8125 Canby Avenue, Unit 5 have a pool?
Yes, 8125 Canby Avenue, Unit 5 has a pool.
Does 8125 Canby Avenue, Unit 5 have accessible units?
No, 8125 Canby Avenue, Unit 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 8125 Canby Avenue, Unit 5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8125 Canby Avenue, Unit 5 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Met Lofts
1050 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Tyrone Terrace Apartments
4949 Tyrone Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Infinity West
7045 W Lanewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
West Park Village
11400 Rochester Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Club Marina
12435 W Jefferson Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
AVA Hollywood at La Pietra Place
6677 California Highway 2
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Santa Fe Lofts
121 E 6th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
888 at Grand Hope Park
888 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College