8125 Canby Avenue, Unit 5

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool pool table garage hot tub

Welcome to this beautiful gated Community in Reseda. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home is perfect for anyone looking to re- locate in the quiet area of Reseda. This two story townhome is 1573 sqft and plenty of storage space. As you walk in you are greeted by a spacious living room with a access to your spacious yet inviting private patio where you can add outdoor seating and entertain your guests. Any home cooks will appreciate the ample kitchen with many cabinets and plenty of counter space. Kitchen includes all appliances, brand new - Fridge and Dishwasher. You will find all the bedrooms upstairs, including the master bathroom with its own private bathroom, and balcony. The other two rooms share a bathroom located in the hallway. You also have an additional bathroom downstairs for your guests. This home has also has central ac/heat, with a gas fireplace so you can enjoy all winter and summer. Direct access to a spacious two car garage where the brand new washer/dryer are located.

Enjoy the community year round, with large pools, spa, clubhouse, billiards room and children's playground. Easy access to Freeways, centrally located to CSUN, Costco and shopping centers.