8123 Glade Avenue

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Great 3 bedroom Canoga Park Home with terrific back yard - Wonderful 3 bedroom Canoga Park home with cozy fireplace in roomy knotty pine living/dining room. Copper plumbing, central air, upgraded electric, dual pane windows and sliding glass door. Gigantic covered patio in beautiful private back yard that is perfect for entertaining. Automatic sprinklers and gardener included. Direct access 2 car garage with automatic garage door and remote opener.



Located West of Topanga and just South of Roscoe. The property is vacant and available. You are welcome to go by any time to check it out and grab a flyer from the box on the sign in the front yard. If you are interested, give Polly a call at 818-886-7368 (RENT) to schedule an appointment to see the inside. You can also see more photos and information at our website, dugganpm.com.



Minimum one year lease. Good credit and fully verifiable income only need apply. Screening fee of $30 per person (everyone over the age of 18) to be submitted with applications. No exceptions!



BRE Lic #01370680



(RLNE2465661)