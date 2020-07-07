All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 8123 Glade Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
8123 Glade Avenue
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:21 AM

8123 Glade Avenue

8123 Glade Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Canoga Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8123 Glade Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91304
Canoga Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 3 bedroom Canoga Park Home with terrific back yard - Wonderful 3 bedroom Canoga Park home with cozy fireplace in roomy knotty pine living/dining room. Copper plumbing, central air, upgraded electric, dual pane windows and sliding glass door. Gigantic covered patio in beautiful private back yard that is perfect for entertaining. Automatic sprinklers and gardener included. Direct access 2 car garage with automatic garage door and remote opener.

Located West of Topanga and just South of Roscoe. The property is vacant and available. You are welcome to go by any time to check it out and grab a flyer from the box on the sign in the front yard. If you are interested, give Polly a call at 818-886-7368 (RENT) to schedule an appointment to see the inside. You can also see more photos and information at our website, dugganpm.com.

Minimum one year lease. Good credit and fully verifiable income only need apply. Screening fee of $30 per person (everyone over the age of 18) to be submitted with applications. No exceptions!

BRE Lic #01370680

(RLNE2465661)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8123 Glade Avenue have any available units?
8123 Glade Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8123 Glade Avenue have?
Some of 8123 Glade Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8123 Glade Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8123 Glade Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8123 Glade Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8123 Glade Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8123 Glade Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8123 Glade Avenue offers parking.
Does 8123 Glade Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8123 Glade Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8123 Glade Avenue have a pool?
No, 8123 Glade Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8123 Glade Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8123 Glade Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8123 Glade Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8123 Glade Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Living at NoHo
11059 McCormick St
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Sunset Vine Tower
1480 Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Desmond at Wilshire
5520 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Ava Studio City
10979 Bluffside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604
IMT 5700
5700 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91411
The Ivy
15301 Valley Vista Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
816 S. Park View
816 South Park View Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057
MySuite Superior
17809 Superior Street
Los Angeles, CA 91325

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College