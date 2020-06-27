All apartments in Los Angeles
812 North LA FAYETTE PARK Place
Last updated September 1 2019 at 7:20 AM

812 North LA FAYETTE PARK Place

812 N La Fayette Park Pl · No Longer Available
Location

812 N La Fayette Park Pl, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Silver Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
car charging
parking
bbq/grill
garage
IMPROVED PRICE-GREAT VALUE! Extraordinary 1911 2-Story Tudor Revival home. House is newly remodeled inside/out keeping the classic design married with /beautiful modern finishes and conveniences. The main level of the house includes living room, formal dining room, breakfast room, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, laundry area/sink and powder room. The upstair features a master bedroom with en suite bathroom. There are 3 large bedrooms, one with an adjoining sun room/study. House has beautiful original wood floors, new tile, built-in cabinets, stained glass accents, and more. New central AC/Heat with Nest Thermostat. There is also a basement for extra storage. Enjoy evenings on the front porch or a BBQ in the fenced backyard. Ample driveway parking with electric car charging station. Short walk to hip Sunset Junction's restaurants, bars and shops. Close to 101 Freeway and only a few minutes to downtown. Fireplace is decorative only. Garage available at addtl. cost.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 812 North LA FAYETTE PARK Place have any available units?
812 North LA FAYETTE PARK Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 812 North LA FAYETTE PARK Place have?
Some of 812 North LA FAYETTE PARK Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 812 North LA FAYETTE PARK Place currently offering any rent specials?
812 North LA FAYETTE PARK Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 812 North LA FAYETTE PARK Place pet-friendly?
No, 812 North LA FAYETTE PARK Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 812 North LA FAYETTE PARK Place offer parking?
Yes, 812 North LA FAYETTE PARK Place offers parking.
Does 812 North LA FAYETTE PARK Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 812 North LA FAYETTE PARK Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 812 North LA FAYETTE PARK Place have a pool?
No, 812 North LA FAYETTE PARK Place does not have a pool.
Does 812 North LA FAYETTE PARK Place have accessible units?
No, 812 North LA FAYETTE PARK Place does not have accessible units.
Does 812 North LA FAYETTE PARK Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 812 North LA FAYETTE PARK Place has units with dishwashers.
