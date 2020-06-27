812 North LA FAYETTE PARK Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities car charging parking bbq/grill garage

IMPROVED PRICE-GREAT VALUE! Extraordinary 1911 2-Story Tudor Revival home. House is newly remodeled inside/out keeping the classic design married with /beautiful modern finishes and conveniences. The main level of the house includes living room, formal dining room, breakfast room, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, laundry area/sink and powder room. The upstair features a master bedroom with en suite bathroom. There are 3 large bedrooms, one with an adjoining sun room/study. House has beautiful original wood floors, new tile, built-in cabinets, stained glass accents, and more. New central AC/Heat with Nest Thermostat. There is also a basement for extra storage. Enjoy evenings on the front porch or a BBQ in the fenced backyard. Ample driveway parking with electric car charging station. Short walk to hip Sunset Junction's restaurants, bars and shops. Close to 101 Freeway and only a few minutes to downtown. Fireplace is decorative only. Garage available at addtl. cost.