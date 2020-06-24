All apartments in Los Angeles
812 N Fuller Ave
Last updated April 21 2019 at 10:54 AM

812 N Fuller Ave

812 North Fuller Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

812 North Fuller Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Stop by to take a peek on TUESDAY APRIL 2nd @ 5:30 PM

1BR is in renovation progress.

Text Ed if you can make it: 213-640-9404.

What you need to qualify:
Application completed in full
$35.00 (per applicant or co-signer) made payable to Linder and Associates OR you can easily pay online at https://venmo.com/linderpropertymanagement
Proof of income Last 2 months via bank statements/pay stubs
Copy of ID
Referral letter from the previous landlord (If possible)

Please try to bring any other applicants to view unit at the same time if possible.

Thank you!!!

We hope to see you soon!

(RLNE3623421)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 812 N Fuller Ave have any available units?
812 N Fuller Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 812 N Fuller Ave have?
Some of 812 N Fuller Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 812 N Fuller Ave currently offering any rent specials?
812 N Fuller Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 812 N Fuller Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 812 N Fuller Ave is pet friendly.
Does 812 N Fuller Ave offer parking?
Yes, 812 N Fuller Ave offers parking.
Does 812 N Fuller Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 812 N Fuller Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 812 N Fuller Ave have a pool?
No, 812 N Fuller Ave does not have a pool.
Does 812 N Fuller Ave have accessible units?
No, 812 N Fuller Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 812 N Fuller Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 812 N Fuller Ave has units with dishwashers.
