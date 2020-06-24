812 N Fuller Ave

812 North Fuller Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046 Mid-City West
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Stop by to take a peek on TUESDAY APRIL 2nd @ 5:30 PM
1BR is in renovation progress.
Text Ed if you can make it: 213-640-9404.
What you need to qualify: Application completed in full $35.00 (per applicant or co-signer) made payable to Linder and Associates OR you can easily pay online at https://venmo.com/linderpropertymanagement Proof of income Last 2 months via bank statements/pay stubs Copy of ID Referral letter from the previous landlord (If possible)
Please try to bring any other applicants to view unit at the same time if possible.
Thank you!!!
We hope to see you soon!
(RLNE3623421)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
