8106 Flight Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great Westchester House with Private Yard! Pet Friendly Home! Just Reduced! - Just Reduced! Owners Motivated to Lease ASAP! HURRY THIS HOME WON'T LAST!



3 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms SPACIOUS House (Approximately 1,866 SF) with Open Floor Plan and Private Yard! Available for Immediate Move-In Late August 2019! Enjoy ALL the Amenities of a House: Kitchen Opens to Dining Room, Family Room and 2nd Living Room! Appliances Include: Gas Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Garbage Disposal, and Washer & Dryer! Wood Flooring Throughout, Tile in Master Bedroom, Kitchen and Bathrooms. New Updates Include: Central AC & Heat, New Dual Pane Windows Throughout and Complete Insulation to Keep Cool Air Inside During Summer & Heat Inside During Winter. Kitchen Cabinets Newly Painted Light Grey with Modern Style Hardware. Large Master Bedroom with Walk-In Closet, Private Bathroom and Sliding Door to Peaceful Jacaranda Tree. 2 Functional Gas Fireplaces. Large Back Yard with Mature Trees Great for Entertaining Guests or for Children to Play. Includes 10' X 10' Lockable Storage Shed. House has Great Curb Appeal on Quiet & Wide Street! This Ad Does Not Give this Home Justice - A MUST SEE!!! HURRY THIS HOME WON'T LAST!



In Westport Heights Neighborhood. Very Close to Loyola Marymount University, LAX, Silicon Beach, Playa Vista, Playa Del Rey, Marina Del Rey. Conveniently Located and Easy Access to 405 Freeway.



Entertainment & Shopping:

Close to the Westchester Recreation Center, Howard Hughes Center, Westfield Culver City, Playa Vista Beach, Trader Joe's, Ralph's and Many Other Retail Locations and Restaurants! Many Options is Just a 5-10 Minute Drive or Uber/Lyft Ride!



Move-In Requirements & Main Terms:

*Application Fee $45 (Includes $5 Convenience Fee for Credit Card Payment)

*Deposit: 1-Month Security Deposit, as long as credit, income and rent history are good.

*2-Year Lease Term $4,400

*Landlord Open to Negotiate Shorter Lease Term for Higher Rental Rate

*Landlord Pays for Gardener & Trash

*Tenant Pays All Utilities

*Pet Friendly Property! Pets Welcome with Pet Rent and/or Pet Deposit

*Long 4 Vehicle Carport

*Garage Not Included



If you have any further questions or would like to arrange an appointment to check out the property please feel free to contact me anytime.



PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANT, BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.



Address is 8106 Flight Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90045. Cross Street W 83rd Street (Major Cross Streets Between Manchester Ave & La Tijera Blvd).



FOR MORE INFORMATION: http://casarealtyinvestments.com/available-listings/



Edgar A. Macas

Casa Realty & Investments, Inc.

Property Manager

License #01351837

323-639-0888 (Direct)

323-207-8242 (Assistant)

edgar@casarealtyinvestments.com

www.casarealtyinvestments.com

www.linkedin.com/in/edgarmacias



(RLNE5047728)