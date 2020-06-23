All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 10 2019 at 10:45 AM

8106 Flight Ave

8106 Flight Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8106 Flight Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great Westchester House with Private Yard! Pet Friendly Home! Just Reduced! - Just Reduced! Owners Motivated to Lease ASAP! HURRY THIS HOME WON'T LAST!

3 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms SPACIOUS House (Approximately 1,866 SF) with Open Floor Plan and Private Yard! Available for Immediate Move-In Late August 2019! Enjoy ALL the Amenities of a House: Kitchen Opens to Dining Room, Family Room and 2nd Living Room! Appliances Include: Gas Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Garbage Disposal, and Washer & Dryer! Wood Flooring Throughout, Tile in Master Bedroom, Kitchen and Bathrooms. New Updates Include: Central AC & Heat, New Dual Pane Windows Throughout and Complete Insulation to Keep Cool Air Inside During Summer & Heat Inside During Winter. Kitchen Cabinets Newly Painted Light Grey with Modern Style Hardware. Large Master Bedroom with Walk-In Closet, Private Bathroom and Sliding Door to Peaceful Jacaranda Tree. 2 Functional Gas Fireplaces. Large Back Yard with Mature Trees Great for Entertaining Guests or for Children to Play. Includes 10' X 10' Lockable Storage Shed. House has Great Curb Appeal on Quiet & Wide Street! This Ad Does Not Give this Home Justice - A MUST SEE!!! HURRY THIS HOME WON'T LAST!

In Westport Heights Neighborhood. Very Close to Loyola Marymount University, LAX, Silicon Beach, Playa Vista, Playa Del Rey, Marina Del Rey. Conveniently Located and Easy Access to 405 Freeway.

Entertainment & Shopping:
Close to the Westchester Recreation Center, Howard Hughes Center, Westfield Culver City, Playa Vista Beach, Trader Joe's, Ralph's and Many Other Retail Locations and Restaurants! Many Options is Just a 5-10 Minute Drive or Uber/Lyft Ride!

Move-In Requirements & Main Terms:
*Application Fee $45 (Includes $5 Convenience Fee for Credit Card Payment)
*Deposit: 1-Month Security Deposit, as long as credit, income and rent history are good.
*2-Year Lease Term $4,400
*Landlord Open to Negotiate Shorter Lease Term for Higher Rental Rate
*Landlord Pays for Gardener & Trash
*Tenant Pays All Utilities
*Pet Friendly Property! Pets Welcome with Pet Rent and/or Pet Deposit
*Long 4 Vehicle Carport
*Garage Not Included

If you have any further questions or would like to arrange an appointment to check out the property please feel free to contact me anytime.

PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANT, BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.

Address is 8106 Flight Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90045. Cross Street W 83rd Street (Major Cross Streets Between Manchester Ave & La Tijera Blvd).

FOR MORE INFORMATION: http://casarealtyinvestments.com/available-listings/

Edgar A. Macas
Casa Realty & Investments, Inc.
Property Manager
License #01351837
323-639-0888 (Direct)
323-207-8242 (Assistant)
edgar@casarealtyinvestments.com
www.casarealtyinvestments.com
www.linkedin.com/in/edgarmacias

(RLNE5047728)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8106 Flight Ave have any available units?
8106 Flight Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8106 Flight Ave have?
Some of 8106 Flight Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8106 Flight Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8106 Flight Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8106 Flight Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 8106 Flight Ave is pet friendly.
Does 8106 Flight Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8106 Flight Ave offers parking.
Does 8106 Flight Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8106 Flight Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8106 Flight Ave have a pool?
No, 8106 Flight Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8106 Flight Ave have accessible units?
No, 8106 Flight Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8106 Flight Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8106 Flight Ave has units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

