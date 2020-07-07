Rent Calculator
810 Spring St. Unit: PENTHOUSE3
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
810 Spring St. Unit: PENTHOUSE3
810 South Spring Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Los Angeles
Downtown Los Angeles
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location
810 South Spring Street, Los Angeles, CA 90014
Downtown Los Angeles
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
cable included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
cable included
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
clubhouse
elevator
gym
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
media room
pet friendly
Utilities Included:
Air Conditioning
Apartment Amenities
Unique Features
Large Historic Windows
Polished Concrete Floors
Spa
Stainless Steel Appliances
Staninless Steel Appliances
Pet Policy
Dogs and Cats Allowed
$200 Deposit
$35 Monthly Pet Rent
$100 Fee
Parking
Garage and Other
Property Information
Built in 1924
Renovated in Jan 2008
93 Units/12 Stories
Services
Wi-Fi at Pool and Clubhouse
Laundry Facilities
Controlled Access
Property Manager on Site
Security System
Courtesy Patrol
On-Site Retail
Online Services
Interior
Elevator
Business Center
Outdoor Space
Rooftop Lounge
Fitness & Recreation
Fitness Center
Free Weights
Spa
Gameroom
Media Center/Movie Theatre
Features
High Speed Internet Access
Wi-Fi
Washer/Dryer
Washer/Dryer Hookup
Air Conditioning
Heating
Smoke Free
Cable Ready
Trash Compactor
Storage Units
Tub/Shower
Intercom
Sprinkler System
Wheelchair Accessible (Rooms)
Kitchen
Dishwasher
Disposal
Ice Maker
Granite Countertops
Stainless Steel Appliances
Pantry
Island Kitchen
Kitchen
Microwave
Oven
Range
Refrigerator
Freezer
Instant Hot Water
Living Space
Built-In Bookshelves
Vaulted Ceiling
Views
Walk-In Closets
Loft Layout
Outdoor Space
Patio
Deck
Barbecue/Grill
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 810 Spring St. Unit: PENTHOUSE3 have any available units?
810 Spring St. Unit: PENTHOUSE3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 810 Spring St. Unit: PENTHOUSE3 have?
Some of 810 Spring St. Unit: PENTHOUSE3's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 810 Spring St. Unit: PENTHOUSE3 currently offering any rent specials?
810 Spring St. Unit: PENTHOUSE3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 810 Spring St. Unit: PENTHOUSE3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 810 Spring St. Unit: PENTHOUSE3 is pet friendly.
Does 810 Spring St. Unit: PENTHOUSE3 offer parking?
Yes, 810 Spring St. Unit: PENTHOUSE3 offers parking.
Does 810 Spring St. Unit: PENTHOUSE3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 810 Spring St. Unit: PENTHOUSE3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 810 Spring St. Unit: PENTHOUSE3 have a pool?
Yes, 810 Spring St. Unit: PENTHOUSE3 has a pool.
Does 810 Spring St. Unit: PENTHOUSE3 have accessible units?
Yes, 810 Spring St. Unit: PENTHOUSE3 has accessible units.
Does 810 Spring St. Unit: PENTHOUSE3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 810 Spring St. Unit: PENTHOUSE3 has units with dishwashers.
