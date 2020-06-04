810 HOLMBY Avenue

Amenities

Hidden behind the hedged entry of this elegant villa, you'll find yourself in a lushly landscaped garden sanctuary in the midst of one of the most desired enclaves in the city, Little Holmby. The outdoor space lends itself to grand-scale entertaining, as well as a wonderful feeling of peace & serenity with complete privacy. The home features wood floors throughout, recently updated bathrooms showcasing marble finishes, and a stylish, updated chef's kitchen with Viking and Sub-Zero appliances. Also featuring an attached guest house ideal for maid's quarters or visiting friends and family. Conveniently located just minutes from UCLA, Westwood Village, Century City mall, and Beverly Hills. In the highly coveted Warner School district.