810 HOLMBY Avenue
Last updated March 24 2020 at 1:53 AM

810 HOLMBY Avenue

810 Holmby Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

810 Holmby Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Hidden behind the hedged entry of this elegant villa, you'll find yourself in a lushly landscaped garden sanctuary in the midst of one of the most desired enclaves in the city, Little Holmby. The outdoor space lends itself to grand-scale entertaining, as well as a wonderful feeling of peace & serenity with complete privacy. The home features wood floors throughout, recently updated bathrooms showcasing marble finishes, and a stylish, updated chef's kitchen with Viking and Sub-Zero appliances. Also featuring an attached guest house ideal for maid's quarters or visiting friends and family. Conveniently located just minutes from UCLA, Westwood Village, Century City mall, and Beverly Hills. In the highly coveted Warner School district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 810 HOLMBY Avenue have any available units?
810 HOLMBY Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 810 HOLMBY Avenue have?
Some of 810 HOLMBY Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 810 HOLMBY Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
810 HOLMBY Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 810 HOLMBY Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 810 HOLMBY Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 810 HOLMBY Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 810 HOLMBY Avenue offers parking.
Does 810 HOLMBY Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 810 HOLMBY Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 810 HOLMBY Avenue have a pool?
No, 810 HOLMBY Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 810 HOLMBY Avenue have accessible units?
No, 810 HOLMBY Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 810 HOLMBY Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 810 HOLMBY Avenue has units with dishwashers.

