810 Crenshaw Blvd

WELCOME to 810 Crenshaw Apartments! In the heart of Hancock Park, two blocks south of Wilshire Blvd is a beautiful newly renovated unit waiting for you to call home. With lots of natural light, spacious with an open floor plan including fashion paint and hardwood style plank flooring throughout. The kitchen has quartz counter tops and a stainless steel appliance package. Full size stacked washer and dryer is included in this upgraded unit now available. The property is centrally located near the 10 Fwy and within walking distance to shopping, dining and schools. The schools include Wilton Place Elementary, John Burrough Middle School and Los Angeles High School. Close by shopping venues are Joes Auto Grocery and Sang Nok Soo Market. Coffee shops include Mocha City, A Cafe and Cafe Americano. Eating venues include Delicious Subs, World Consortium of Co China and Mc Donalds. Nearby are Harold A Henry Park, Los Angeles High Memorial Park and Queen Anne Recreation Center. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://secure.rently.com/properties/444175?source=marketing $250 Pet deposit and $50.00 Pet Rent.

Hardwood style plank flooring Fashion paint.



Amenities: Laundry room, Pets OK, Floors: Hardwood style plank flooring, 24 hr Courtesy Camera System.

Utilities: Water, Trash.

Appliances: Stove.

Parking: Underground

Licensed by the California Department of Real Estate #01856672

