Los Angeles, CA
810 Crenshaw Blvd
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:52 AM

810 Crenshaw Blvd

810 Crenshaw Boulevard · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

810 Crenshaw Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90005
Greater Wilshire

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 835 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
WELCOME to 810 Crenshaw Apartments! In the heart of Hancock Park, two blocks south of Wilshire Blvd is a beautiful newly renovated unit waiting for you to call home. With lots of natural light, spacious with an open floor plan including fashion paint and hardwood style plank flooring throughout. The kitchen has quartz counter tops and a stainless steel appliance package. Full size stacked washer and dryer is included in this upgraded unit now available. The property is centrally located near the 10 Fwy and within walking distance to shopping, dining and schools. The schools include Wilton Place Elementary, John Burrough Middle School and Los Angeles High School. Close by shopping venues are Joes Auto Grocery and Sang Nok Soo Market. Coffee shops include Mocha City, A Cafe and Cafe Americano. Eating venues include Delicious Subs, World Consortium of Co China and Mc Donalds. Nearby are Harold A Henry Park, Los Angeles High Memorial Park and Queen Anne Recreation Center. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://secure.rently.com/properties/444175?source=marketing $250 Pet deposit and $50.00 Pet Rent.
Hardwood style plank flooring Fashion paint.

Amenities: Laundry room, Pets OK, Floors: Hardwood style plank flooring, 24 hr Courtesy Camera System.
Utilities: Water, Trash.
Appliances: Stove.
Parking: Underground
Licensed by the California Department of Real Estate #01856672
https://coastlinerea.com/apartment-rent-details.aspx?id=1696

IT490612 - IT49CO1696

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 810 Crenshaw Blvd have any available units?
810 Crenshaw Blvd has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 810 Crenshaw Blvd have?
Some of 810 Crenshaw Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 810 Crenshaw Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
810 Crenshaw Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 810 Crenshaw Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 810 Crenshaw Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 810 Crenshaw Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 810 Crenshaw Blvd does offer parking.
Does 810 Crenshaw Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 810 Crenshaw Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 810 Crenshaw Blvd have a pool?
No, 810 Crenshaw Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 810 Crenshaw Blvd have accessible units?
No, 810 Crenshaw Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 810 Crenshaw Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 810 Crenshaw Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
