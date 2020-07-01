All apartments in Los Angeles
8062 Lennox Ave.
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:04 AM

8062 Lennox Ave.

8062 Lennox Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8062 Lennox Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91402
Panorama City

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
8062 Lennox Ave. Available 04/18/20 Panorama City 2+1 home w/1 car garage + backyard! (8062 Lennox) - Cozy 2BR + 1BA house for rent in Panorama City. Features include: single-story floorplan w/almost 900 SQF of space; living room; kitchen w/breakfast nook + refrigerator + stove/oven included; formal dining area; bedrooms w/hardwood flooring; inside laundry w/ washer + dryer hookups; spacious backyard; 1 car garage + driveway for parking; lawn care provided; pets considered w/owners approval. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8062 Lennox Ave. have any available units?
8062 Lennox Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8062 Lennox Ave. have?
Some of 8062 Lennox Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8062 Lennox Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
8062 Lennox Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8062 Lennox Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8062 Lennox Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 8062 Lennox Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 8062 Lennox Ave. offers parking.
Does 8062 Lennox Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8062 Lennox Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8062 Lennox Ave. have a pool?
No, 8062 Lennox Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 8062 Lennox Ave. have accessible units?
No, 8062 Lennox Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 8062 Lennox Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8062 Lennox Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

