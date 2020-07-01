Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

8062 Lennox Ave. Available 04/18/20 Panorama City 2+1 home w/1 car garage + backyard! (8062 Lennox) - Cozy 2BR + 1BA house for rent in Panorama City. Features include: single-story floorplan w/almost 900 SQF of space; living room; kitchen w/breakfast nook + refrigerator + stove/oven included; formal dining area; bedrooms w/hardwood flooring; inside laundry w/ washer + dryer hookups; spacious backyard; 1 car garage + driveway for parking; lawn care provided; pets considered w/owners approval. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.



(RLNE2533997)