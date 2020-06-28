8058 wynne ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

single family home for rent - Property Id: 152884



This is 1598 sq ft 3 bedrooms 2 bathroom single family home with lot size of 8651 sq ft which is located in a safe and quite residential area in the heart of Reseda. Newer updated kitchen, tile flooring in kitchen & dining area, newer water heater, garbage disposal, copper plumbing including the main line. The back yard offers great opportunity for gardening and all outdoor activities. The yard also includes a nice installed BBQ on the porch. Parking spaces consists of a 2 car garage, as well as driveway for RV, and street parking available. The house consists of solar panels which greatly decreases utility bills. Security deposit can be paid in 2 payments. Solar system means you pay minimum for your utility instead of $300- $500.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/152884p

Property Id 152884



(RLNE5128183)