Last updated September 21 2019 at 10:06 AM

8058 wynne ave

8058 Wynne Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8058 Wynne Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
single family home for rent - Property Id: 152884

This is 1598 sq ft 3 bedrooms 2 bathroom single family home with lot size of 8651 sq ft which is located in a safe and quite residential area in the heart of Reseda. Newer updated kitchen, tile flooring in kitchen & dining area, newer water heater, garbage disposal, copper plumbing including the main line. The back yard offers great opportunity for gardening and all outdoor activities. The yard also includes a nice installed BBQ on the porch. Parking spaces consists of a 2 car garage, as well as driveway for RV, and street parking available. The house consists of solar panels which greatly decreases utility bills. Security deposit can be paid in 2 payments. Solar system means you pay minimum for your utility instead of $300- $500.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/152884p
Property Id 152884

(RLNE5128183)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8058 wynne ave have any available units?
8058 wynne ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8058 wynne ave have?
Some of 8058 wynne ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8058 wynne ave currently offering any rent specials?
8058 wynne ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8058 wynne ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 8058 wynne ave is pet friendly.
Does 8058 wynne ave offer parking?
Yes, 8058 wynne ave offers parking.
Does 8058 wynne ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8058 wynne ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8058 wynne ave have a pool?
No, 8058 wynne ave does not have a pool.
Does 8058 wynne ave have accessible units?
No, 8058 wynne ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8058 wynne ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8058 wynne ave has units with dishwashers.
