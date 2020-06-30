All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

8056 MULHOLLAND Drive

8056 Mulholland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8056 Mulholland Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Highly upgrade gated single story pool home with lots of privacy on a large mostly flat lot. 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms in additional to a large living and family room/den adjacent to a formal dining and office / studio. Desirable features including heated bathroom floors, Miele appliances, black faced sub zero refrigerator / wine cooler, hardwood floors, raised beam ceilings, 3 fireplaces, and generously sized windows perfect for enjoying the valley views and a large patio area. Huge private backyard with heated pool with spa and a large flat grassy area with mature landscaping. 2 car garage in addition to a secured courtyard parking for up to 10 cars. *** Short term lease considered ***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8056 MULHOLLAND Drive have any available units?
8056 MULHOLLAND Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8056 MULHOLLAND Drive have?
Some of 8056 MULHOLLAND Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8056 MULHOLLAND Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8056 MULHOLLAND Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8056 MULHOLLAND Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8056 MULHOLLAND Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8056 MULHOLLAND Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8056 MULHOLLAND Drive offers parking.
Does 8056 MULHOLLAND Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8056 MULHOLLAND Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8056 MULHOLLAND Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8056 MULHOLLAND Drive has a pool.
Does 8056 MULHOLLAND Drive have accessible units?
No, 8056 MULHOLLAND Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8056 MULHOLLAND Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8056 MULHOLLAND Drive has units with dishwashers.

