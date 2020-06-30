8056 MULHOLLAND Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage hot tub

Highly upgrade gated single story pool home with lots of privacy on a large mostly flat lot. 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms in additional to a large living and family room/den adjacent to a formal dining and office / studio. Desirable features including heated bathroom floors, Miele appliances, black faced sub zero refrigerator / wine cooler, hardwood floors, raised beam ceilings, 3 fireplaces, and generously sized windows perfect for enjoying the valley views and a large patio area. Huge private backyard with heated pool with spa and a large flat grassy area with mature landscaping. 2 car garage in addition to a secured courtyard parking for up to 10 cars. *** Short term lease considered ***