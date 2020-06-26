All apartments in Los Angeles
8044 JOVENITA CANYON Drive
Last updated June 2 2019 at 10:17 PM

8044 JOVENITA CANYON Drive

8044 W Jovenita Canyon Road · No Longer Available
Location

8044 W Jovenita Canyon Road, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
hot tub
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Pristine FULLY FURNISHED Perfect Spanish Hideaway. Pride of ownership throughout this romantic updated 2 BED/2BATH HOME WTH EXTERIOR OFFICE. Gorgeous hardwood & stone floors. The custom Kitchen with island features Viking Appliances & wine storage. Enjoy in kitchen dining or move to the formal dining room with guests. The master bath has a separate shower & large bathtub with french windows opening to the lovely outdoor patio complete with koi pond, seated bench exterior dining area, fireplace, hot tub & barbecue. On its own pad sits a guest room/office/artist studio. Very private with easy access to both westside & valley amenities. Pretty upper gardens are embellished at night with lighting. Tankless Water Heater,Secuity System, Nest, Life Source water Softening System. Owner prefers minimum 1 year lease. Housekeeper included 1 time monthly provided by landlord. 2 car garage spaces. Available July 1st

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8044 JOVENITA CANYON Drive have any available units?
8044 JOVENITA CANYON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8044 JOVENITA CANYON Drive have?
Some of 8044 JOVENITA CANYON Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8044 JOVENITA CANYON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8044 JOVENITA CANYON Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8044 JOVENITA CANYON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8044 JOVENITA CANYON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8044 JOVENITA CANYON Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8044 JOVENITA CANYON Drive offers parking.
Does 8044 JOVENITA CANYON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8044 JOVENITA CANYON Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8044 JOVENITA CANYON Drive have a pool?
No, 8044 JOVENITA CANYON Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8044 JOVENITA CANYON Drive have accessible units?
No, 8044 JOVENITA CANYON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8044 JOVENITA CANYON Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8044 JOVENITA CANYON Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
