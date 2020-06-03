All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 8040 OKEAN Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
8040 OKEAN Terrace
Last updated March 21 2020 at 2:03 AM

8040 OKEAN Terrace

8040 Okean Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood Hills West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8040 Okean Terrace, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
Wonderful voluminous ceilings in open concept public spaces, flooded with light, all playing to lovely salt-water pool and canyon views. High end, gourmet kitchen with stone counters, stainless steel appliances, center island and breakfast bar, huge step down living room, 'Fleetwood' style disappearing sliding walls of glass, family/media room, and 3 large bedrooms all en suite baths, including pool-side master with enormous walk-in and luxury bath. Additional master suite located above the garage with en suite bath is a perfect large at home office or additional/separate media room or other large functional space. Property is in pristine condition and outfitted with video security, media center for the built-in home audio system, and surround sound throughout the common areas of the home, completely redone as off approximately 7 years ago, and ready to go. Short or longer term lease is available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8040 OKEAN Terrace have any available units?
8040 OKEAN Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8040 OKEAN Terrace have?
Some of 8040 OKEAN Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8040 OKEAN Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
8040 OKEAN Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8040 OKEAN Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 8040 OKEAN Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8040 OKEAN Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 8040 OKEAN Terrace offers parking.
Does 8040 OKEAN Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8040 OKEAN Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8040 OKEAN Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 8040 OKEAN Terrace has a pool.
Does 8040 OKEAN Terrace have accessible units?
No, 8040 OKEAN Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 8040 OKEAN Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8040 OKEAN Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palms Court
10125 Palms Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90034
The Lofts at NoHo Commons
11136 Chandler Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Monte Vista
11777 Foothill Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91342
Twenty2Eleven Apartments
20211 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91306
Solimar
1500 W Pacific Coast Hwy
Los Angeles, CA 90710
Newcastle Towers Apartments
5415 Newcastle Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91316
Windsor at Hancock Park
445 N Rossmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Wilshire Royale
2619 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College