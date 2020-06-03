8040 OKEAN Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage media room

Wonderful voluminous ceilings in open concept public spaces, flooded with light, all playing to lovely salt-water pool and canyon views. High end, gourmet kitchen with stone counters, stainless steel appliances, center island and breakfast bar, huge step down living room, 'Fleetwood' style disappearing sliding walls of glass, family/media room, and 3 large bedrooms all en suite baths, including pool-side master with enormous walk-in and luxury bath. Additional master suite located above the garage with en suite bath is a perfect large at home office or additional/separate media room or other large functional space. Property is in pristine condition and outfitted with video security, media center for the built-in home audio system, and surround sound throughout the common areas of the home, completely redone as off approximately 7 years ago, and ready to go. Short or longer term lease is available.