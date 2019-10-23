All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 8036 Cantaloupe Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
8036 Cantaloupe Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8036 Cantaloupe Avenue

8036 Cantaloupe Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

8036 Cantaloupe Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91402
Panorama City

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
This beautiful home boasts so many desirable features! Walk through the front door to find fresh interior paint, new, modern wood-like flooring, remodeled fabulous kitchen with quartz stone counters, soft-touch cabinets/drawers, eat-at counter top, new stainless steel oven/range, microwave and farmhouse sink. The home is adorned with new light fixtures and ceiling fans. For your convenience, there are indoor laundry hook ups. The large backyard has a covered patio area perfect for enjoying the outdoors. A long driveway to the side of the home provides extra parking space and may be RV accessible. This home is also walking distance from Kaiser Permanente, Ranchito Avenue Elementary School, restaurants, stores and transportation. Won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8036 Cantaloupe Avenue have any available units?
8036 Cantaloupe Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8036 Cantaloupe Avenue have?
Some of 8036 Cantaloupe Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8036 Cantaloupe Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8036 Cantaloupe Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8036 Cantaloupe Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8036 Cantaloupe Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8036 Cantaloupe Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8036 Cantaloupe Avenue does offer parking.
Does 8036 Cantaloupe Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8036 Cantaloupe Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8036 Cantaloupe Avenue have a pool?
No, 8036 Cantaloupe Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8036 Cantaloupe Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8036 Cantaloupe Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8036 Cantaloupe Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8036 Cantaloupe Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

NMS West Hills
7810 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Northview-Southview Apartments
8111 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Mysuite at 1759
1761 Beloit Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Park Wilshire
2424 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
8742 Orion
8742 Orion Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91343
The BW
1168 South Barrington Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Westside on Beloit
2033 Beloit Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
The Wellesley
1303 Wellesley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90025

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College