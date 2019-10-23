8036 Cantaloupe Avenue

Amenities

This beautiful home boasts so many desirable features! Walk through the front door to find fresh interior paint, new, modern wood-like flooring, remodeled fabulous kitchen with quartz stone counters, soft-touch cabinets/drawers, eat-at counter top, new stainless steel oven/range, microwave and farmhouse sink. The home is adorned with new light fixtures and ceiling fans. For your convenience, there are indoor laundry hook ups. The large backyard has a covered patio area perfect for enjoying the outdoors. A long driveway to the side of the home provides extra parking space and may be RV accessible. This home is also walking distance from Kaiser Permanente, Ranchito Avenue Elementary School, restaurants, stores and transportation. Won't last long!