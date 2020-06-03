All apartments in Los Angeles
803 N Harvard Boulevard

803 North Harvard Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

803 North Harvard Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90029
Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
media room
Available 07/15/19 Harvard - DETAILS:

Pods in shared rooms starting at $750/month
Month-to-Month Lease
No Income Verification Check
No Credit Check
Background Check
INCLUDED IN RENTAL PRICE:

Wifi/Internet
Electricity
Fully Furnished Co-Living Apartment
Bedding, Sheets, Mattress
Fully Equipped Kitchen with Utensils, Glassware, Plateware
Daily Housekeeping Services
Cleaning Supplies: Paper Towel, Toliet Paper, Etc.
Co-Working Spaces
Fitness Center/Gym with Peloton Bike
Private Screening Room
BBQ Grill
Community Events: Fitness Classes, Workshops, Speaker Series
Location:

Located in East Hollywood
1 mile from Little Armenia
2 miles from Silverlake
2 miles from Koreatown
2 miles from Larchmont Village
2 miles from Emerson College
3 miles from Echo Park
5 miles from the University of Southern California/USC
6 miles from Downtown Los Angeles/ DTLA
Walkable distance to metro bus stations, grocery stores, restaurants, bars & cafes.
WHO ARE WE?

Eddy is a live-work community and pr\n\nFeatures:Air Conditioning, Patio, Balcony, Cable Internet, Cable TV, Fully Furnished, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer, Refrigerator, Gym, Wi-Fi

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4981682)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 803 N Harvard Boulevard have any available units?
803 N Harvard Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 803 N Harvard Boulevard have?
Some of 803 N Harvard Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 803 N Harvard Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
803 N Harvard Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 803 N Harvard Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 803 N Harvard Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 803 N Harvard Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 803 N Harvard Boulevard offers parking.
Does 803 N Harvard Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 803 N Harvard Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 803 N Harvard Boulevard have a pool?
No, 803 N Harvard Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 803 N Harvard Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 803 N Harvard Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 803 N Harvard Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 803 N Harvard Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
