803 N Harvard Boulevard

Amenities
Available 07/15/19 Harvard - DETAILS:
Pods in shared rooms starting at $750/month
Month-to-Month Lease
No Income Verification Check
No Credit Check
Background Check
INCLUDED IN RENTAL PRICE:
Wifi/Internet
Electricity
Fully Furnished Co-Living Apartment
Bedding, Sheets, Mattress
Fully Equipped Kitchen with Utensils, Glassware, Plateware
Daily Housekeeping Services
Cleaning Supplies: Paper Towel, Toliet Paper, Etc.
Co-Working Spaces
Fitness Center/Gym with Peloton Bike
Private Screening Room
BBQ Grill
Community Events: Fitness Classes, Workshops, Speaker Series
Location:
Located in East Hollywood
1 mile from Little Armenia
2 miles from Silverlake
2 miles from Koreatown
2 miles from Larchmont Village
2 miles from Emerson College
3 miles from Echo Park
5 miles from the University of Southern California/USC
6 miles from Downtown Los Angeles/ DTLA
Walkable distance to metro bus stations, grocery stores, restaurants, bars & cafes.
WHO ARE WE?
Eddy is a live-work community and pr

Features:Air Conditioning, Patio, Balcony, Cable Internet, Cable TV, Fully Furnished, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer, Refrigerator, Gym, Wi-Fi
No Dogs Allowed
