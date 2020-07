Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

8027 Loyola Blvd Available 06/01/20 Located at the Entrance of LOYOLA Marymount - 6BR 3Bath Expansive home located right at the entrance of Loyola. This home is perfect for a large family or student roomates. The home has been updated and has a great front and backyard. 4br, 2 baths upstairs with a nice balcony overlooking an amazing peaceful backyard and 2/1 on the first floor. Call for more info. This one won't last.



