Los Angeles, CA
8026 Chase Ave
Last updated January 5 2020 at 8:03 AM

8026 Chase Ave

8026 Chase Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8026 Chase Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 4+2 SFR, 3 blocks from LMU, fireplace, full yard. - This expansive home is in a great neighborhood (Westchester). Perfect for families or LMU STUDENTS. Great neighborhood. Close to LMU, Culver City, Playa Del Rey, Marina Del Rey, OTIS, LAX. Big shade trees, yards in front and fenced yard in the back. Generous fruit tree in back. Large sun shade installed in the back. Big family room with picture windows, fireplace and a private exterior door. 3 bedrooms with ceiling fans. Full house Heating and A/C.. 2 bathrooms, huge tiled kitchen with lots of storage cabinets and granite counter tops. In-house laundry. Very large well lit living room with privacy from a mature shade tree. Lots of light. Long driveway with a gated and fenced back yard. Garage is owner's storage and not part of the lease. Students we'd like to have an 18 month commitment for stability. This should get you through to graduation next year. You are welcome to stay longer if it fits you needs.
Comes with all appliances (gas range & oven, microwave, dishwasher, washer & dryer) and gardener included.

VIDEO walk through at....https://youtu.be/W2wjLmJhkFI

(RLNE5203448)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8026 Chase Ave have any available units?
8026 Chase Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8026 Chase Ave have?
Some of 8026 Chase Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8026 Chase Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8026 Chase Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8026 Chase Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 8026 Chase Ave is pet friendly.
Does 8026 Chase Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8026 Chase Ave offers parking.
Does 8026 Chase Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8026 Chase Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8026 Chase Ave have a pool?
No, 8026 Chase Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8026 Chase Ave have accessible units?
No, 8026 Chase Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8026 Chase Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8026 Chase Ave has units with dishwashers.

