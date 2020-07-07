8026 Chase Ave

Amenities

Spacious 4+2 SFR, 3 blocks from LMU, fireplace, full yard. - This expansive home is in a great neighborhood (Westchester). Perfect for families or LMU STUDENTS. Great neighborhood. Close to LMU, Culver City, Playa Del Rey, Marina Del Rey, OTIS, LAX. Big shade trees, yards in front and fenced yard in the back. Generous fruit tree in back. Large sun shade installed in the back. Big family room with picture windows, fireplace and a private exterior door. 3 bedrooms with ceiling fans. Full house Heating and A/C.. 2 bathrooms, huge tiled kitchen with lots of storage cabinets and granite counter tops. In-house laundry. Very large well lit living room with privacy from a mature shade tree. Lots of light. Long driveway with a gated and fenced back yard. Garage is owner's storage and not part of the lease. Students we'd like to have an 18 month commitment for stability. This should get you through to graduation next year. You are welcome to stay longer if it fits you needs.

Comes with all appliances (gas range & oven, microwave, dishwasher, washer & dryer) and gardener included.



VIDEO walk through at....https://youtu.be/W2wjLmJhkFI



