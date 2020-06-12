8017 West NORTON Avenue

Amenities

Empire at Norton is where luxury and inspiration meet. Starting at $6,200 Empire at Norton is offering only two remaining 2-bedroom options. Unit 407 is a corner unit with beautiful eastern exposures. It features a modern kitchen that flows into an open concept dining and living space. The spacious bedrooms and spa-like bathrooms offer room to relax. With a large private terrace the unit invites the outside in, creating countless living and entertaining possibilities. Details matter. 10 Ft ceilings, floor to ceiling windows, marbled quartz countertops, designer cabinetry, Samsung appliances, ample storage, Nest thermostat, smart keyless entry system, in-unit washer/dryer, just to name a few. Tucked away in an idyllic West Hollywood neighborhood, iconic night life, fantastic shopping, and celebrated foodie havens are within easy reach. Amenities include: fitness room, business lounge, pet-walk/wash, and a rooftop with a plunge pool, outdoor kitchen, alfresco dining + a cabana TV lounge.