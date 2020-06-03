8014 South Hoover Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities garbage disposal oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

Welcome Hoover Apartment(s) at 8014 S. Hoover Street, LA, CA 90044. Located near the freeway, shopping varieties, and approximately 30 minutes from most places in Los Angeles or neighboring cities. This is absolutely a beautiful apartment. This is an ideal apartment for anyone. Fresh paint, newly remodeled bathroom, new flooring in bedrooms, hallway and living. Plus it comes with a new refrigerator and stove.



Non-refundable $49 one time application fee for each applicant is needed. Application fee is used to conduct a credit and background check.



WE ACCEPT SECTION 8. MUST HAVE A 3 BEDROOM VOUCHER.



For consideration:

-Bring your proof of funds (bank statement/pay stubs/job offer letter)

-Photo copy of an official government Identification Card

-Copy of your social security card

-References



Only call if interested, call us with any questions. (323) 1 (323) 474-7558 ask for Elizabeth or Oke. Thank you.



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/los-angeles-ca?lid=12069902



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4766290)