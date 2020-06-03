All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 25 2019 at 10:44 AM

8014 South Hoover Street

8014 South Hoover Street · No Longer Available
Location

8014 South Hoover Street, Los Angeles, CA 90044
Congress Southeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
Welcome Hoover Apartment(s) at 8014 S. Hoover Street, LA, CA 90044. Located near the freeway, shopping varieties, and approximately 30 minutes from most places in Los Angeles or neighboring cities. This is absolutely a beautiful apartment. This is an ideal apartment for anyone. Fresh paint, newly remodeled bathroom, new flooring in bedrooms, hallway and living. Plus it comes with a new refrigerator and stove.

Non-refundable $49 one time application fee for each applicant is needed. Application fee is used to conduct a credit and background check.

WE ACCEPT SECTION 8. MUST HAVE A 3 BEDROOM VOUCHER.

For consideration:
-Bring your proof of funds (bank statement/pay stubs/job offer letter)
-Photo copy of an official government Identification Card
-Copy of your social security card
-References

Only call if interested, call us with any questions. (323) 1 (323) 474-7558 ask for Elizabeth or Oke. Thank you.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/los-angeles-ca?lid=12069902

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4766290)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8014 South Hoover Street have any available units?
8014 South Hoover Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8014 South Hoover Street have?
Some of 8014 South Hoover Street's amenities include garbage disposal, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8014 South Hoover Street currently offering any rent specials?
8014 South Hoover Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8014 South Hoover Street pet-friendly?
No, 8014 South Hoover Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8014 South Hoover Street offer parking?
Yes, 8014 South Hoover Street offers parking.
Does 8014 South Hoover Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8014 South Hoover Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8014 South Hoover Street have a pool?
No, 8014 South Hoover Street does not have a pool.
Does 8014 South Hoover Street have accessible units?
No, 8014 South Hoover Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8014 South Hoover Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8014 South Hoover Street does not have units with dishwashers.
