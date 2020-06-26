8011 SALOMA Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautiful home located in a nice quiet pocket of Panorama City. Home features contemporary design with custom features and great curb appeal. Large sunlit family room and kitchen combo that create a wonderful open floor plan, great for entertaining. Updated fixtures with granite counter tops and beautiful designer floors throughout whole house. Great closets in every room with closet organizers. Plenty of parking with 2 car driveway and long path behind gate. Central AC throughout entire home. Large backyard with grass and cement, great for outdoor fun. Storage in laundry area and additional plastic 6x8 storage. Canopy with lights and beautiful green landscaping throughout perimeter of backyard and many more features. Home will be delivered unfurnished.