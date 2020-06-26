All apartments in Los Angeles
8011 SALOMA Avenue

Location

8011 Saloma Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91402
Panorama City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful home located in a nice quiet pocket of Panorama City. Home features contemporary design with custom features and great curb appeal. Large sunlit family room and kitchen combo that create a wonderful open floor plan, great for entertaining. Updated fixtures with granite counter tops and beautiful designer floors throughout whole house. Great closets in every room with closet organizers. Plenty of parking with 2 car driveway and long path behind gate. Central AC throughout entire home. Large backyard with grass and cement, great for outdoor fun. Storage in laundry area and additional plastic 6x8 storage. Canopy with lights and beautiful green landscaping throughout perimeter of backyard and many more features. Home will be delivered unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8011 SALOMA Avenue have any available units?
8011 SALOMA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8011 SALOMA Avenue have?
Some of 8011 SALOMA Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8011 SALOMA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8011 SALOMA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8011 SALOMA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8011 SALOMA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8011 SALOMA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8011 SALOMA Avenue offers parking.
Does 8011 SALOMA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8011 SALOMA Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8011 SALOMA Avenue have a pool?
No, 8011 SALOMA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8011 SALOMA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8011 SALOMA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8011 SALOMA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8011 SALOMA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
