801 South GRAND Avenue

Amenities
Enjoy breathtaking panoramic views from every room. This spectacular two-bedroom, two-bathroom corner residence resides 20 floors above the city and boasts numerous upgrades including custom integrated lighting, new paint, surround sound system, built-in media and storage console, and a Shoji screened enclosure for the master bedroom. Both bedrooms feature walk-in closets and en-suite bathrooms. The kitchen is decorated with modern stainless steel appliances, custom lighting and tile, and designer cabinets and drawers. A full-size washer and dryer are included inside the residence and two parking spaces included. One parking space is set up for a level two EV charger. Amenities include a spacious lounge, cozy screening room, newly remodeled fitness center, on-site management as well as 24-hour security. Enjoy nearby Downtown Los Angeles conveniences including LA Live, the Staples Center, Whole Foods, Ralphs, Fig at 7th, Macy Bloc, FIDM Park, Metro, freeway access, and much more.