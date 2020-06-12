801 South GRAND Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking media room

Enjoy breathtaking panoramic views from every room. This spectacular two-bedroom, two-bathroom corner residence resides 20 floors above the city and boasts numerous upgrades including custom integrated lighting, new paint, surround sound system, built-in media and storage console, and a Shoji screened enclosure for the master bedroom. Both bedrooms feature walk-in closets and en-suite bathrooms. The kitchen is decorated with modern stainless steel appliances, custom lighting and tile, and designer cabinets and drawers. A full-size washer and dryer are included inside the residence and two parking spaces included. One parking space is set up for a level two EV charger. Amenities include a spacious lounge, cozy screening room, newly remodeled fitness center, on-site management as well as 24-hour security. Enjoy nearby Downtown Los Angeles conveniences including LA Live, the Staples Center, Whole Foods, Ralphs, Fig at 7th, Macy Bloc, FIDM Park, Metro, freeway access, and much more.