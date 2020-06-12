All apartments in Los Angeles
801 South GRAND Avenue

Location

801 South Grand Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90017
Downtown Los Angeles

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
media room
Enjoy breathtaking panoramic views from every room. This spectacular two-bedroom, two-bathroom corner residence resides 20 floors above the city and boasts numerous upgrades including custom integrated lighting, new paint, surround sound system, built-in media and storage console, and a Shoji screened enclosure for the master bedroom. Both bedrooms feature walk-in closets and en-suite bathrooms. The kitchen is decorated with modern stainless steel appliances, custom lighting and tile, and designer cabinets and drawers. A full-size washer and dryer are included inside the residence and two parking spaces included. One parking space is set up for a level two EV charger. Amenities include a spacious lounge, cozy screening room, newly remodeled fitness center, on-site management as well as 24-hour security. Enjoy nearby Downtown Los Angeles conveniences including LA Live, the Staples Center, Whole Foods, Ralphs, Fig at 7th, Macy Bloc, FIDM Park, Metro, freeway access, and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

