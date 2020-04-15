801 South GRAND Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking garage media room

Incredible spacious 2 bedroom/ bath + Den unit at Sky Lofts! Prime Southeast corner of the building. High Ceilings, floor to ceiling windows with breathtaking views, two large walk in closets, Hardwood flooring throughout and amazing natural light. Two side-by-side parking spaces in a secured garage which will be included in your rent. Amenities include a full fitness center, theater, lounge, and 24/7 guard-monitored security. Amazing location in DTLA- Walking distance to Whole Foods, Ralphs market,Capitol One Cafe, CVS, The BlOCK, fig7th, Metro, easy access to expressways and oh so much more...