All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 801 South GRAND Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
801 South GRAND Avenue
Last updated May 28 2019 at 9:55 AM

801 South GRAND Avenue

801 S Grand Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Downtown Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

801 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90017
Downtown Los Angeles

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
gym
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
garage
media room
Incredible spacious 2 bedroom/ bath + Den unit at Sky Lofts! Prime Southeast corner of the building. High Ceilings, floor to ceiling windows with breathtaking views, two large walk in closets, Hardwood flooring throughout and amazing natural light. Two side-by-side parking spaces in a secured garage which will be included in your rent. Amenities include a full fitness center, theater, lounge, and 24/7 guard-monitored security. Amazing location in DTLA- Walking distance to Whole Foods, Ralphs market,Capitol One Cafe, CVS, The BlOCK, fig7th, Metro, easy access to expressways and oh so much more...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 South GRAND Avenue have any available units?
801 South GRAND Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 801 South GRAND Avenue have?
Some of 801 South GRAND Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 801 South GRAND Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
801 South GRAND Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 South GRAND Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 801 South GRAND Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 801 South GRAND Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 801 South GRAND Avenue offers parking.
Does 801 South GRAND Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 801 South GRAND Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 South GRAND Avenue have a pool?
No, 801 South GRAND Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 801 South GRAND Avenue have accessible units?
No, 801 South GRAND Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 801 South GRAND Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 801 South GRAND Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aven
1120 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Wren
1230 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Lanewood Pines
7027 Lanewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
OLiVE DTLA
1243 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Townhomes on Emerson
8600 Emerson Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90045
R1
4151 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
BROADWAY PALACE APARTMENTS
928 South Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Westmoreland Lofts
201 North Westmoreland Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90004

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College