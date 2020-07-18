801 Lorraine Boulevard

Amenities
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent ***
- Address: 801 Lorraine Blvd #103, Los Angeles, CA 90005
- Rent: $4,200 Per Month
- Deposit: $4,500
- 600+ Credit Score Required
- Bedrooms: 2
- Bathrooms: 2
- Approx: 1,500 Sq.Ft.
Features and Amenities:
- Upstairs unit
- Hardwood floors in common areas and bedrooms
- Tile Flooring in Kitchen and Bathrooms
- Recessed lighting
- Central A/C and Heat
- Private Balcony
- Large Walk-in Closets
- Fireplace in Living Room
- Stainless steel stove/oven, microwave, dishwasher, & fridge
- Fridge included but not warranted
- Window coverings throughout
- Washer & Dryer Included but not warranted
- Two Car Underground Parking Spaces
- No Pets
- Utilities Included: Water, Trash, Sewage
Visit this link to apply: www.ppmapplications.com
Visit this link to see our rental criteria: http://www.pinnaclepmc.com/rental-criteria
Requirements when applying:
- A $36.00 Credit Check/Background Check Fee for every person 18 years and over that will be residing on the property
- Credit Score 600 or better
- 3 months proof of income (in order to qualify you must make double the rental amount per month)
- Identification Card/Driver's License and Social Security Card
- Completed Rental Application
- Please note: Bankruptcies will be under review
Thank you for your interest!
Pinnacle Property Management
www.pinnaclepmc.com
424-203-7689
Please visit our website for other great listings in your area!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.