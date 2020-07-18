All apartments in Los Angeles
801 Lorraine Boulevard
801 Lorraine Boulevard

801 Lorraine Boulevard · (310) 750-4885
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

801 Lorraine Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90005
Greater Wilshire

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 103 · Avail. now

$4,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent ***

- Address: 801 Lorraine Blvd #103, Los Angeles, CA 90005

- Rent: $4,200 Per Month
- Deposit: $4,500
- 600+ Credit Score Required
- Bedrooms: 2
- Bathrooms: 2
- Approx: 1,500 Sq.Ft.

Features and Amenities:
- Upstairs unit
- Hardwood floors in common areas and bedrooms
- Tile Flooring in Kitchen and Bathrooms
- Recessed lighting
- Central A/C and Heat
- Private Balcony
- Large Walk-in Closets
- Fireplace in Living Room
- Stainless steel stove/oven, microwave, dishwasher, & fridge
- Fridge included but not warranted
- Window coverings throughout
- Washer & Dryer Included but not warranted
- Two Car Underground Parking Spaces
- No Pets
- Utilities Included: Water, Trash, Sewage

Visit this link to apply: www.ppmapplications.com

Visit this link to see our rental criteria: http://www.pinnaclepmc.com/rental-criteria

Requirements when applying:
- A $36.00 Credit Check/Background Check Fee for every person 18 years and over that will be residing on the property
- Credit Score 600 or better
- 3 months proof of income (in order to qualify you must make double the rental amount per month)
- Identification Card/Driver's License and Social Security Card
- Completed Rental Application
- Please note: Bankruptcies will be under review

Thank you for your interest!

Pinnacle Property Management
www.pinnaclepmc.com
424-203-7689

Please visit our website for other great listings in your area!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 Lorraine Boulevard have any available units?
801 Lorraine Boulevard has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 801 Lorraine Boulevard have?
Some of 801 Lorraine Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 801 Lorraine Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
801 Lorraine Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 Lorraine Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 801 Lorraine Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 801 Lorraine Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 801 Lorraine Boulevard offers parking.
Does 801 Lorraine Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 801 Lorraine Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 Lorraine Boulevard have a pool?
No, 801 Lorraine Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 801 Lorraine Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 801 Lorraine Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 801 Lorraine Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 801 Lorraine Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
