801 Lorraine Boulevard

- Address: 801 Lorraine Blvd #103, Los Angeles, CA 90005



- Rent: $4,200 Per Month

- Deposit: $4,500

- 600+ Credit Score Required

- Bedrooms: 2

- Bathrooms: 2

- Approx: 1,500 Sq.Ft.



Features and Amenities:

- Upstairs unit

- Hardwood floors in common areas and bedrooms

- Tile Flooring in Kitchen and Bathrooms

- Recessed lighting

- Central A/C and Heat

- Private Balcony

- Large Walk-in Closets

- Fireplace in Living Room

- Stainless steel stove/oven, microwave, dishwasher, & fridge

- Fridge included but not warranted

- Window coverings throughout

- Washer & Dryer Included but not warranted

- Two Car Underground Parking Spaces

- No Pets

- Utilities Included: Water, Trash, Sewage



Visit this link to apply: www.ppmapplications.com



Visit this link to see our rental criteria: http://www.pinnaclepmc.com/rental-criteria



Requirements when applying:

- A $36.00 Credit Check/Background Check Fee for every person 18 years and over that will be residing on the property

- Credit Score 600 or better

- 3 months proof of income (in order to qualify you must make double the rental amount per month)

- Identification Card/Driver's License and Social Security Card

- Completed Rental Application

- Please note: Bankruptcies will be under review



Thank you for your interest!



