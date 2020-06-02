8002 West 4TH Street

Amenities
BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED SPANISH UPPER UNIT IN BEVERLY GROVE. This spacious upper unit offers the perfect blend of character details and modern upgrades. Enter into a light and bright grand living room with high ceiling and decorative fireplace. There is a formal dining room enjoying an expansive, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, including a new fridge, washer and dryer, granite counters and rear entrance. A hallway opens to three generous bedrooms, one with a fully remodeled ensuite bath, and a stunning, redesigned master bath with extra-large shower and modern soaking tub. Additional features include beautiful period details, hardwood floors, central AC, tankless water heater, ample closet space and a garage spot. This amazing home is ideally located steps from Third Street, the Grove and Beverly Center.