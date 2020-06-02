8002 West 4TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED SPANISH UPPER UNIT IN BEVERLY GROVE. This spacious upper unit offers the perfect blend of character details and modern upgrades. Enter into a light and bright grand living room with high ceiling and decorative fireplace. There is a formal dining room enjoying an expansive, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, including a new fridge, washer and dryer, granite counters and rear entrance. A hallway opens to three generous bedrooms, one with a fully remodeled ensuite bath, and a stunning, redesigned master bath with extra-large shower and modern soaking tub. Additional features include beautiful period details, hardwood floors, central AC, tankless water heater, ample closet space and a garage spot. This amazing home is ideally located steps from Third Street, the Grove and Beverly Center.