Los Angeles, CA
8002 West 4TH Street
Last updated August 28 2019 at 10:44 AM

8002 West 4TH Street

8002 West 4th Street · No Longer Available
Location

8002 West 4th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED SPANISH UPPER UNIT IN BEVERLY GROVE. This spacious upper unit offers the perfect blend of character details and modern upgrades. Enter into a light and bright grand living room with high ceiling and decorative fireplace. There is a formal dining room enjoying an expansive, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, including a new fridge, washer and dryer, granite counters and rear entrance. A hallway opens to three generous bedrooms, one with a fully remodeled ensuite bath, and a stunning, redesigned master bath with extra-large shower and modern soaking tub. Additional features include beautiful period details, hardwood floors, central AC, tankless water heater, ample closet space and a garage spot. This amazing home is ideally located steps from Third Street, the Grove and Beverly Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8002 West 4TH Street have any available units?
8002 West 4TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8002 West 4TH Street have?
Some of 8002 West 4TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8002 West 4TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
8002 West 4TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8002 West 4TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 8002 West 4TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8002 West 4TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 8002 West 4TH Street offers parking.
Does 8002 West 4TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8002 West 4TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8002 West 4TH Street have a pool?
No, 8002 West 4TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 8002 West 4TH Street have accessible units?
No, 8002 West 4TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8002 West 4TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8002 West 4TH Street has units with dishwashers.
