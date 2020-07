Amenities

Furnished / unfurnished Venice Beach oceanfront studio on Ocean Front Walk. This bright, third floor unit features 12 ft. ceilings and sleek modern upgrades with imported finished. Wake up to breathtaking ocean views and enjoy the convenience of cafes, shopping, and dining options just a few steps away. Includes one subterranean gated parking spot, 24 hr. surveillance for the building, and phone entry system. Available December 1st, furnished or unfurnished.