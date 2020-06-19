7947 MCCONNELL Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

** Short term lease until May 2020.** Fall in love with this updated traditional single-level home with in wonderful Kentwood area. Enter to bright living room and large dining area, which are adjacent to updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Continue over gleaming hardwood floors through this home's expansive, open floor plan to spacious family room, perfect for lounging after a hard day or playing with the dog and kids. 4 Bedrooms and 3 updated bathrooms including large master suite at the rear with vaulted ceilings, huge walk-in closet, luxurious bathroom & access to outdoor patio. Huge park-like backyard is perfect for summer parties or daily entertainment with large storage shed. Short distance to nearby parks, shopping, restaurants, LMU, and easy access to all Silicon Beach has to offer. Available now, but lease must end by May 15, 2020