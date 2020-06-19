All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 24 2019 at 3:19 AM

7947 MCCONNELL Avenue

7947 Mcconnell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7947 Mcconnell Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
** Short term lease until May 2020.** Fall in love with this updated traditional single-level home with in wonderful Kentwood area. Enter to bright living room and large dining area, which are adjacent to updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Continue over gleaming hardwood floors through this home's expansive, open floor plan to spacious family room, perfect for lounging after a hard day or playing with the dog and kids. 4 Bedrooms and 3 updated bathrooms including large master suite at the rear with vaulted ceilings, huge walk-in closet, luxurious bathroom & access to outdoor patio. Huge park-like backyard is perfect for summer parties or daily entertainment with large storage shed. Short distance to nearby parks, shopping, restaurants, LMU, and easy access to all Silicon Beach has to offer. Available now, but lease must end by May 15, 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7947 MCCONNELL Avenue have any available units?
7947 MCCONNELL Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7947 MCCONNELL Avenue have?
Some of 7947 MCCONNELL Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7947 MCCONNELL Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7947 MCCONNELL Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7947 MCCONNELL Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7947 MCCONNELL Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7947 MCCONNELL Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7947 MCCONNELL Avenue offers parking.
Does 7947 MCCONNELL Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7947 MCCONNELL Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7947 MCCONNELL Avenue have a pool?
No, 7947 MCCONNELL Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7947 MCCONNELL Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7947 MCCONNELL Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7947 MCCONNELL Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7947 MCCONNELL Avenue has units with dishwashers.
