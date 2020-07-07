7930 WILLOUGHBY Avenue

Amenities

Take a step into this new beautiful remodeled and redecorated one bedroom gem in the heart of West Hollywood.Not only is the apartment designed beautifully, but it is also one of the hottest and most desired areas in Los Angeles. Located near transportation, restaurants, shops, malls and freeways. This space boasts brand new kitchen and bathroom as well as large private bedroom. This space can comfortably sleep 4 adults. Inside you will find every possible amenity from coffee maker to ironing board and hair dryer. Parking fee is $150 per month. Unit 3 is also available for the same terms and price.