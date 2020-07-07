All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

7930 WILLOUGHBY Avenue

7930 Willoughby Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7930 Willoughby Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Mid-City West

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Take a step into this new beautiful remodeled and redecorated one bedroom gem in the heart of West Hollywood.Not only is the apartment designed beautifully, but it is also one of the hottest and most desired areas in Los Angeles. Located near transportation, restaurants, shops, malls and freeways. This space boasts brand new kitchen and bathroom as well as large private bedroom. This space can comfortably sleep 4 adults. Inside you will find every possible amenity from coffee maker to ironing board and hair dryer. Parking fee is $150 per month. Unit 3 is also available for the same terms and price.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7930 WILLOUGHBY Avenue have any available units?
7930 WILLOUGHBY Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 7930 WILLOUGHBY Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7930 WILLOUGHBY Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7930 WILLOUGHBY Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7930 WILLOUGHBY Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7930 WILLOUGHBY Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7930 WILLOUGHBY Avenue offers parking.
Does 7930 WILLOUGHBY Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7930 WILLOUGHBY Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7930 WILLOUGHBY Avenue have a pool?
No, 7930 WILLOUGHBY Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7930 WILLOUGHBY Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7930 WILLOUGHBY Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7930 WILLOUGHBY Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7930 WILLOUGHBY Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7930 WILLOUGHBY Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7930 WILLOUGHBY Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

