All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 7918 Saint Clair Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
7918 Saint Clair Avenue
Last updated February 22 2020 at 6:56 AM

7918 Saint Clair Avenue

7918 Saint Clair Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
North Hollywood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7918 Saint Clair Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91605
North Hollywood

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
THIS SUPER CUTE 3BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM HOME OFFERS A GREAT LIGHT AND BRIGHT UPDATED FLOORPLAN! THE SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM HAS A FIRE PLACE! THE KITCHEN HAS AMPLE COUNTER SPACE AND CABINETS PLUS A GAS BURNING STOVE ROOM FOR AN EAT IN AREA AND TILE FLOORS. THERE ARE NEW WINDOWS HARDWOOD (TYPE) FLOORING! THE 3 BEDROOMS ARE SPACIOUS AND HAVE RECESSED LIGHTING! PLUS THE HOME OFFERS A PRIVATE BACKYARD SPACE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7918 Saint Clair Avenue have any available units?
7918 Saint Clair Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7918 Saint Clair Avenue have?
Some of 7918 Saint Clair Avenue's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7918 Saint Clair Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7918 Saint Clair Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7918 Saint Clair Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7918 Saint Clair Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7918 Saint Clair Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7918 Saint Clair Avenue offers parking.
Does 7918 Saint Clair Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7918 Saint Clair Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7918 Saint Clair Avenue have a pool?
No, 7918 Saint Clair Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7918 Saint Clair Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7918 Saint Clair Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7918 Saint Clair Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7918 Saint Clair Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sunset Vine Tower
1480 Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Circa LA
1200 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Vision on Wilshire
6245 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90048
Ten Thousand
10000 Santa Monica Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90067
8742 Orion
8742 Orion Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91343
C on Pico
12301 W Pico Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90064
The Enclave at Warner Center Apartment Homes
6710 Variel Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Avalon Playa Vista
5535 Westlawn Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College