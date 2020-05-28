7918 Saint Clair Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91605 North Hollywood
Amenities
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
THIS SUPER CUTE 3BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM HOME OFFERS A GREAT LIGHT AND BRIGHT UPDATED FLOORPLAN! THE SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM HAS A FIRE PLACE! THE KITCHEN HAS AMPLE COUNTER SPACE AND CABINETS PLUS A GAS BURNING STOVE ROOM FOR AN EAT IN AREA AND TILE FLOORS. THERE ARE NEW WINDOWS HARDWOOD (TYPE) FLOORING! THE 3 BEDROOMS ARE SPACIOUS AND HAVE RECESSED LIGHTING! PLUS THE HOME OFFERS A PRIVATE BACKYARD SPACE!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7918 Saint Clair Avenue have any available units?
7918 Saint Clair Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.