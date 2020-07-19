All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7917 West 81ST Street

7917 West 81st Street · No Longer Available
Location

7917 West 81st Street, Los Angeles, CA 90293
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Located in a beautiful Playa del Rey neighborhood in prime Silicon Beach with city, mountain and ocean views. This recently updated three bedroom, plus office that can be used as a fourth bedroom is just minutes from the beach. The kitchen has been newly renovated with top of the line appliances, quartz countertops and beautiful backsplash. New wood floors have been installed throughout, and renovated bathrooms give the home a contemporary feel. The home features an outdoor covered patio with a gas burning fireplace and beautiful landscaping throughout the exterior. This spacious home boasts a separate laundry room on the lower level which leads to the rear outdoor space. Close proximity to Westside beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7917 West 81ST Street have any available units?
7917 West 81ST Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7917 West 81ST Street have?
Some of 7917 West 81ST Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7917 West 81ST Street currently offering any rent specials?
7917 West 81ST Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7917 West 81ST Street pet-friendly?
No, 7917 West 81ST Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7917 West 81ST Street offer parking?
Yes, 7917 West 81ST Street offers parking.
Does 7917 West 81ST Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7917 West 81ST Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7917 West 81ST Street have a pool?
No, 7917 West 81ST Street does not have a pool.
Does 7917 West 81ST Street have accessible units?
No, 7917 West 81ST Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7917 West 81ST Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7917 West 81ST Street has units with dishwashers.
