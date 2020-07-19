7917 West 81ST Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Located in a beautiful Playa del Rey neighborhood in prime Silicon Beach with city, mountain and ocean views. This recently updated three bedroom, plus office that can be used as a fourth bedroom is just minutes from the beach. The kitchen has been newly renovated with top of the line appliances, quartz countertops and beautiful backsplash. New wood floors have been installed throughout, and renovated bathrooms give the home a contemporary feel. The home features an outdoor covered patio with a gas burning fireplace and beautiful landscaping throughout the exterior. This spacious home boasts a separate laundry room on the lower level which leads to the rear outdoor space. Close proximity to Westside beaches.