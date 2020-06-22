7916 West 83RD Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Newly built in 2013, this desirable contemporary home is situated in the heart of Silicon Beach in Playa Del Rey. This 4 bdrm & 4 bath custom-built home offers an open floor plan w/ soaring ceilings & abundance of natural light. The private front yard w/ fireplace & fountain leads to living & dining areas providing the ultimate indoor-outdoor living experience. Beautiful hardwood floors guide you to the gourmet cook's kitchen w/ over-sized island, quartz counters, custom cabinetry, Viking stainless steel appliances & Bertazzoni range. 3 over-sized bedrooms & 3 baths, all with quartz counters, plus a luxurious master suite that includes private deck & den area w/ French doors leading to 2nd private balcony. Serene master bath has soaking tub, large shower, double vanity w/ quartz counter & over-sized walk-in closet. Inside laundry rm & attached garage complete this home's layout. Rear yard offers outdoor dining area and backyard garden perfect for entertaining. No showings until Feb 1st