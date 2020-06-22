All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 7916 West 83RD Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
7916 West 83RD Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7916 West 83RD Street

7916 West 83rd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7916 West 83rd Street, Los Angeles, CA 90293
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newly built in 2013, this desirable contemporary home is situated in the heart of Silicon Beach in Playa Del Rey. This 4 bdrm & 4 bath custom-built home offers an open floor plan w/ soaring ceilings & abundance of natural light. The private front yard w/ fireplace & fountain leads to living & dining areas providing the ultimate indoor-outdoor living experience. Beautiful hardwood floors guide you to the gourmet cook's kitchen w/ over-sized island, quartz counters, custom cabinetry, Viking stainless steel appliances & Bertazzoni range. 3 over-sized bedrooms & 3 baths, all with quartz counters, plus a luxurious master suite that includes private deck & den area w/ French doors leading to 2nd private balcony. Serene master bath has soaking tub, large shower, double vanity w/ quartz counter & over-sized walk-in closet. Inside laundry rm & attached garage complete this home's layout. Rear yard offers outdoor dining area and backyard garden perfect for entertaining. No showings until Feb 1st

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7916 West 83RD Street have any available units?
7916 West 83RD Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7916 West 83RD Street have?
Some of 7916 West 83RD Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7916 West 83RD Street currently offering any rent specials?
7916 West 83RD Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7916 West 83RD Street pet-friendly?
No, 7916 West 83RD Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7916 West 83RD Street offer parking?
Yes, 7916 West 83RD Street offers parking.
Does 7916 West 83RD Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7916 West 83RD Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7916 West 83RD Street have a pool?
No, 7916 West 83RD Street does not have a pool.
Does 7916 West 83RD Street have accessible units?
No, 7916 West 83RD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7916 West 83RD Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7916 West 83RD Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mar Vista Lofts
3992 S Inglewood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90056
Aliso Apartments
950 East 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Onyx Apartments
424 W Pico Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90014
The Flats on Addison
14340 and 14350 Addison St
Los Angeles, CA 91423
The Hesby
5031 Fair Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
8575 Pickford St
8575 Pickford Street
Los Angeles, CA 90035
8742 Orion
8742 Orion Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91343
Cloverdale
430 South Cloverdale Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90036

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College