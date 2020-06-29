All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 12 2019 at 12:08 PM

7912 BLACKBURN Avenue

7912 Blackburn Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7912 Blackburn Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Nestled in the heart of Beverly Grove, this 3-story contemporary townhome is just a short stroll to some of LA's best dining, shopping, and entertainment. The stylish, updated 2 bdrm + 2.5 bath home boasts Southern light-filled rooms, beautiful oak hardwood floors, and an incredibly thoughtful floor plan. The main floor features a newly remodeled kitchen w/ breakfast bar + stainless steel appliances, spacious living rm and dining area, and powder room. Upstairs you will find a large master bdrm w/ a walk-in closet, a balcony w/ city views, and a stunning, newly remodeled en-suite bathroom. The upstairs level also offers a generous sized guest bdrm w/ another updated en-suite bath. Private, attached 2-car garage + separate laundry rm. A bonus rm on the lower garage level offers extra storage or space for a home gym or office. Well-maintained bldg w/ new roof. Fabulous location near The Grove, The Farmer's Market, LACMA, Pan Pacific Park, Whole Foods + more. This is an unfurnished lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7912 BLACKBURN Avenue have any available units?
7912 BLACKBURN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7912 BLACKBURN Avenue have?
Some of 7912 BLACKBURN Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7912 BLACKBURN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7912 BLACKBURN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7912 BLACKBURN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7912 BLACKBURN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7912 BLACKBURN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7912 BLACKBURN Avenue offers parking.
Does 7912 BLACKBURN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7912 BLACKBURN Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7912 BLACKBURN Avenue have a pool?
No, 7912 BLACKBURN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7912 BLACKBURN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7912 BLACKBURN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7912 BLACKBURN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7912 BLACKBURN Avenue has units with dishwashers.

