7912 BLACKBURN Avenue

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Nestled in the heart of Beverly Grove, this 3-story contemporary townhome is just a short stroll to some of LA's best dining, shopping, and entertainment. The stylish, updated 2 bdrm + 2.5 bath home boasts Southern light-filled rooms, beautiful oak hardwood floors, and an incredibly thoughtful floor plan. The main floor features a newly remodeled kitchen w/ breakfast bar + stainless steel appliances, spacious living rm and dining area, and powder room. Upstairs you will find a large master bdrm w/ a walk-in closet, a balcony w/ city views, and a stunning, newly remodeled en-suite bathroom. The upstairs level also offers a generous sized guest bdrm w/ another updated en-suite bath. Private, attached 2-car garage + separate laundry rm. A bonus rm on the lower garage level offers extra storage or space for a home gym or office. Well-maintained bldg w/ new roof. Fabulous location near The Grove, The Farmer's Market, LACMA, Pan Pacific Park, Whole Foods + more. This is an unfurnished lease.