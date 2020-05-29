All apartments in Los Angeles
7907 Beland Ave
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

7907 Beland Ave

7907 Beland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7907 Beland Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Description

Stunning LA POOL home Large Entertainers Paradise. Live the LA lifestyle in this ample open home. Open floor plan with with an inviting receiving area and unobstructed views of the living room and large pool. Open area next to pool to lounge and hang out. Master suite, featuring his and her closets and a large en suite bath, the master is a plush setting to rejuvenate after a day at the pool. Two additional bedrooms, another full bath, a powder room and an office/ bedroom complete this modern beautiful quintessential LA home. Perfect for LMU students.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7907 Beland Ave have any available units?
7907 Beland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 7907 Beland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7907 Beland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7907 Beland Ave pet-friendly?
No, 7907 Beland Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7907 Beland Ave offer parking?
No, 7907 Beland Ave does not offer parking.
Does 7907 Beland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7907 Beland Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7907 Beland Ave have a pool?
Yes, 7907 Beland Ave has a pool.
Does 7907 Beland Ave have accessible units?
No, 7907 Beland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7907 Beland Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7907 Beland Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7907 Beland Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 7907 Beland Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
