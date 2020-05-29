7907 Beland Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities clubhouse pool

Stunning LA POOL home Large Entertainers Paradise. Live the LA lifestyle in this ample open home. Open floor plan with with an inviting receiving area and unobstructed views of the living room and large pool. Open area next to pool to lounge and hang out. Master suite, featuring his and her closets and a large en suite bath, the master is a plush setting to rejuvenate after a day at the pool. Two additional bedrooms, another full bath, a powder room and an office/ bedroom complete this modern beautiful quintessential LA home. Perfect for LMU students.