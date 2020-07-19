7900 Owensmouth Avenue

Amenities

Single-story Canoga Park home available for lease! Features include: spacious floorplan w/3BR + 2BA + over 1700 SQF of space; living room w/fireplace + refinished hardwood floors; eat-in kitchen w/newer vinyl flooring offers breakfast bar, tons of storage + appliances included (stove, oven + dishwasher); inside laundry w/washer + dryer provided; master bedroom w/three-quarter bath; newer carpet installed throughout bedrooms; backyard w/patio has mature landscaping + lush shade trees; located on a corner lot w/gardener + pest control service included; 2 car garage w/auto opener; pets considered w/owners approval + additional deposit; owner prefers 2 year lease. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597.