All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 7900 Owensmouth Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
7900 Owensmouth Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7900 Owensmouth Avenue

7900 N Owensmouth Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Canoga Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7900 N Owensmouth Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91304
Canoga Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Single-story Canoga Park home available for lease! Features include: spacious floorplan w/3BR + 2BA + over 1700 SQF of space; living room w/fireplace + refinished hardwood floors; eat-in kitchen w/newer vinyl flooring offers breakfast bar, tons of storage + appliances included (stove, oven + dishwasher); inside laundry w/washer + dryer provided; master bedroom w/three-quarter bath; newer carpet installed throughout bedrooms; backyard w/patio has mature landscaping + lush shade trees; located on a corner lot w/gardener + pest control service included; 2 car garage w/auto opener; pets considered w/owners approval + additional deposit; owner prefers 2 year lease. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7900 Owensmouth Avenue have any available units?
7900 Owensmouth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7900 Owensmouth Avenue have?
Some of 7900 Owensmouth Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7900 Owensmouth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7900 Owensmouth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7900 Owensmouth Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7900 Owensmouth Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7900 Owensmouth Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7900 Owensmouth Avenue offers parking.
Does 7900 Owensmouth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7900 Owensmouth Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7900 Owensmouth Avenue have a pool?
No, 7900 Owensmouth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7900 Owensmouth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7900 Owensmouth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7900 Owensmouth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7900 Owensmouth Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Modera West LA
5901 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Chase Knolls
13401 Riverside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91423
The Lofts at the Security Building
510 S Spring St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
NoVa Townhomes
8761 De Soto Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Ava Studio City
10979 Bluffside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Mosaic at Western Apartments Homes
21240 South Western Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90501
MySuite Cara
1743 Butler Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
816 S. Park View
816 South Park View Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College