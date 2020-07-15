7877 Naylor

Amenities

Price just reduced, big bang for your buck for Fourth of July!Sleek and stylish brand new construction ADU in Westchester. All new stainless steel appliances featuring gas stove top, well designed spacious bathrooms and beautiful French doors lead you to your private grassy backyard. Included is a huge attic storage space and new stackable washer and dryer. Conveniently located to shopping, restaurants, schools, fwys, and houses of worship. You will enjoy cross breezes in this beautiful neighborhood. A perfect place to call home.