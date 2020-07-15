All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:08 AM

7877 Naylor

7877 Naylor Avenue · (310) 612-3019
Location

7877 Naylor Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,650

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
new construction
parking
stainless steel
range
oven
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
Price just reduced, big bang for your buck for Fourth of July!Sleek and stylish brand new construction ADU in Westchester. All new stainless steel appliances featuring gas stove top, well designed spacious bathrooms and beautiful French doors lead you to your private grassy backyard. Included is a huge attic storage space and new stackable washer and dryer. Conveniently located to shopping, restaurants, schools, fwys, and houses of worship. You will enjoy cross breezes in this beautiful neighborhood. A perfect place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7877 Naylor have any available units?
7877 Naylor has a unit available for $3,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7877 Naylor have?
Some of 7877 Naylor's amenities include in unit laundry, new construction, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7877 Naylor currently offering any rent specials?
7877 Naylor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7877 Naylor pet-friendly?
No, 7877 Naylor is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7877 Naylor offer parking?
Yes, 7877 Naylor offers parking.
Does 7877 Naylor have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7877 Naylor offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7877 Naylor have a pool?
No, 7877 Naylor does not have a pool.
Does 7877 Naylor have accessible units?
No, 7877 Naylor does not have accessible units.
Does 7877 Naylor have units with dishwashers?
No, 7877 Naylor does not have units with dishwashers.
