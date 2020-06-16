All apartments in Los Angeles
7836 Chastain Ave.
7836 Chastain Ave.

7836 Chastain Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7836 Chastain Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

granite counters
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
Property Amenities
Great 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in Reseda - OPEN HOUSE 9/7 From 1-3 pm - Get the space and versatility with this extraordinary 4-bedroom home located in the desirable family oriented and quiet Reseda neighborhood. Freshly painted neutral color throughout, brand new white blinds installed throughout, beautiful laminate flooring in living room, lush carpets in all the bedrooms. Enjoy the living room space that flows into the dining area. The kitchen features granite countertops, beautiful maple cabinets with a built in chefs pantry. Enjoy entertaining family and friends with an open dining room and family room floor plan. Great size bedrooms with mirrored closet doors. Large back yard, great for kids!
Rent is $2800 with a $4200 security deposit to move in. Will consider price reduction for longer lease term. Applications will be on site or you can respond to this ad if your interested. Please have all your supporting documentation available during the open house.

We do a thorough background check to ensure all tenants living in the property are qualified. Thanks!

(RLNE5101726)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7836 Chastain Ave. have any available units?
7836 Chastain Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 7836 Chastain Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
7836 Chastain Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7836 Chastain Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 7836 Chastain Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7836 Chastain Ave. offer parking?
No, 7836 Chastain Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 7836 Chastain Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7836 Chastain Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7836 Chastain Ave. have a pool?
No, 7836 Chastain Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 7836 Chastain Ave. have accessible units?
No, 7836 Chastain Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 7836 Chastain Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7836 Chastain Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7836 Chastain Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 7836 Chastain Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
