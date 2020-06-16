7836 Chastain Ave.

Amenities

granite counters carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters Property Amenities

Great 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in Reseda - OPEN HOUSE 9/7 From 1-3 pm - Get the space and versatility with this extraordinary 4-bedroom home located in the desirable family oriented and quiet Reseda neighborhood. Freshly painted neutral color throughout, brand new white blinds installed throughout, beautiful laminate flooring in living room, lush carpets in all the bedrooms. Enjoy the living room space that flows into the dining area. The kitchen features granite countertops, beautiful maple cabinets with a built in chefs pantry. Enjoy entertaining family and friends with an open dining room and family room floor plan. Great size bedrooms with mirrored closet doors. Large back yard, great for kids!

Rent is $2800 with a $4200 security deposit to move in. Will consider price reduction for longer lease term. Applications will be on site or you can respond to this ad if your interested. Please have all your supporting documentation available during the open house.



We do a thorough background check to ensure all tenants living in the property are qualified. Thanks!



(RLNE5101726)